Construction of first Argentine-built Argentine Navy ship in almost 40 years commences

21st Wednesday, December 2016 - 17:54 UTC Full article

The ageing sloop ARA King is soon to be replaced by an Argentine-built LICA for training purposes

The Rio Santiago shipyard (ARS) Tuesday began building the first ship for the Argentine Navy in 38 years, it was announced.

The Cadets Instruction Boat (in Spanish, Lancha de Instrucción de Cadetes or LICA) began to take shape Tuesday with the laying of the first block of about 20 tons of weight. Block DF1C was cut and shaped at the ARS structures' workshop with a weight of 20.3 tons for the instruction ship, the first model designed by the Buenos Aires state company for the Argentine Navy in almost forty years. Delivery is scheduled for early 2018.

The boat will have 36 meters of length and 8 of sleeve, two 500 hp engines that will allow them to reach the speed of 12 knots, and capacity for 7 crew and 33 cadets.

“It is very important that the Argentine Navy, after 38 years, has placed an order for a new construction at the shipyard, they are our main customer, who support us in the daily work and recognize the capacity and quality of our labor.” ARS president Ernesto Gáspari said.

For his part, Rear Admiral Francisco Medrano, Navy Budget General Director, stressed the importance of having the new training ships that “would replace the ageing ARA Murature and ARA King sloops” and allow cadets to be instructed aboard modern times ships.

These vessels were developed by the Navy and Shipyard Río Santiago since 2013 at the request of the Naval School and designed by shipyard personnel, based on their experience gathered from other naval forces that use this type of units for coastal navigation, rivers, or near-shore seas.

The new units have been required to have dual command so that in case of emergency the instructing officer can take control of the boat from the cadet, as well as an autonomy that allows to sail from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia and back without refueling and engines that can be repaired or get their spare parts at any port along their routes.

Construction will be supervised by the Nippon Kaiji Kyokai Classification Society (NKK) who approved the first structural plans with which the sheet cutting began.

The primary task of the LICAs is the training of cadets in coastal navigation. They can also assist in the event of natural disasters, since they can also perform basic, intermediate and advanced marine maneuvers.

ARS sources explained that “these types of ships have been used by the US Navy since the 1920s at their Annapolis school, which has its own fleet, and where they are known as 'Y Boats' to all his cadets,” they said.

The LICAs are the first ships built by ARS for the Argentine Navy since the Meko 140 corvette series. There are plans to also sell LICAs to other navies in the reigion and elsewhere.