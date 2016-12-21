Kerry told movement of Gullen behind killing of Russian ambassador

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State John Kerry during which Barack Obama's chief diplomat was informed that the movement of Fethullah Gullen was behind Monday's assassination of the Russian ambassador to Ankara, the official newsagency Anadolu reported.
Turkey regards the movement of Gullen, a former cleric and opposition leader who has lived in the United States for over a decade, as the main force behind July’s failed military coup in the country.
However, US Department of State spokesman John Kirby was more skeptical about the accuracy of the information Turkey was so quick to share: “I don’t know and I don’t think you know what the motivations were behind this individual [the lone wolf killer].” He added that “we need to let the investigators do their job and let the facts and the evidence take them where it is before we jump to conclusions.”
Kirby added that any notion that the United States was in any way supportive of the assassination or indirectly involved in it was “absolutely ridiculous.” In a readout of Kerry's call with Cavusoglu Tuesday, Kirby said that the secretary “offered U.S. assistance to the investigation into the horrific murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov.”
An armed man identified as Mevlut Mert Altintas, 22, a former police officer, opened indiscriminate fire on Monday in an arts gallery in Ankara where Ambassador Karlov was opening an exhibition of Turkish photographic works featuring Russia. He received a gunshot wound, of which he died at hospital later. Turkish officials said the perpetrator was eventually eliminated on the spot.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
This is an implausible story.Posted 1 day ago +2
And if “Why the long face?” Kerry and the CIA are right on this - remember, even a blind hog finds an acorn every once in a while.
The Gullenist buggaboo is wearing kind of thin, though.
They are an odd lot but the cult ultimately appears to be more active as a globalist, secular agent for change than your normal run of the mill wahabisavy sword wielding muslim.
It's impressive that they've been flying under the radar with their charter schools and academic competitions and that the state school IG's haven't reviewed the non profit status of their affiliated real estate holding companies.
They've siphoned off millions by leasing owned, obsolete buildings to their euphemistically named charter fronts.
The DOJ under Obamy has been reticent to look at them - after all it's professional courtesy - as one grifter is reluctant to reveal another's con even if they aren't the recipient of its largesse.
This is why the liberal royalty are so in awe of the Cliton Foundation - they can't believe how incredibly successful it's been as a money generator and they want one for their own future use.
So you can't call in too much scrutiny in general to this class of scam if you want to have any chance of having one for yourself in the future.
Live and let live.
Democrats - insert face palm emoticon here.
Monkey, can't make the connection - can you?Posted 12 hours ago +1
Know why?
Because there is none.
Gulen's got nothing material to do with the coup attempt.
Everyone - except obviously you - knows that, dumbass.
Gulen's is potentially a lot more dangerous than anything resident in Turkey.
Your perpetual ignorance is always appreciated.
lol.
Total nonsense -- Erdogan blames everything on Gullen, or the Kurds. But, Kerry is stupid enough to believe it.Posted 9 hours ago 0