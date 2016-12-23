Falklands' Chamber of Commerce: second flight desperately required

The Falkland Islands Chamber of Commerce underlined its support for a second flight to the South American continent, and its significance for the development of business and all sectors of the economy. Stacy Bragger, Executive Secretary of the Chamber had a letter published in this week's Penguin News.

“The Chamber of Commerce Board wishes to reiterate its full support for the work being done by the Falkland Islands Government to establish a second flight to South America.

”The economy of the Falklands is being severely stifled by the current restricted flight capacity.

“Businesses’ ability to develop is being limited and a new flight would bring new opportunities for growth in all sectors of the economy.

”More capacity is desperately required. An example of this is the total lack of availability of seats on the inbound LATAM and Airbridge flights until the end of January.

“This not just restricts both tourism and business opportunities in general, but also means that no commercial freight will be imported into the Islands until February.

”A new service will enhance business prospects across the economy and any development that alleviates the current lack of capacity is to be welcomed wholeheartedly”.