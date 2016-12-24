Falklands' population, 2.844, according to preliminary data from this year's census

The total population for Stanley is 2,480 and for Camp is 364, with 184 living on the East, 141 on the West and 39 individuals living on the smaller islands.

Preliminary data from the Falkland Islands 2016 census indicates that the usually resident population is 3,248 (2,844 excluding Mount Pleasant Complex), while the total population for Stanley is 2,480 and for Camp is 364, with 184 living on the East, 141 on the West and 39 individuals living on the smaller islands.

However the results advanced by the Falklands' government in a Friday release indicate that the overall population levels has increased in both Stanley and Camp, but at the same time it is important to note that these figures may change as the data is reviewed. More detailed analyses will be made available when the full Census reports are published early in the New Year.

The release points out that the 9th of October marked the 2016 Falkland Islands Census and in total, 1,584 returns were received and processed. The 2016 Census was the second time an online Census platform was available for people to complete their returns and excluding forms received from civilian contractors at MPC, 48% of returns were completed online. Work is ongoing to error-check and validate the data received, however provisional data on high level results is now available.

To that effect on Census night, 3,181 people were present on the Islands. Included in that figure are 404 civilian contractors based at MPC, 112 visitors to the Islands, and 52 individuals on marine vessels in Falkland waters. Thus, excluding MPC, the total number of usually resident individuals present on Census night was 2,613.

