Falklands government secures environmental planning contract with Aedis

26th Monday, December 2016 - 14:33 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands' Environmental Planning Department retains expert assistance to ensure all new building work complies with the regulations.

The Falkland Islands Government have secured the services of Tees Valley based building control firm Aedis. The contract will see Aedis delivering a raft of professional consultancy services based upon their building control expertise. This includes providing a remote plan checking service to help the Falkland Islands Environmental Planning Department ensure all new building work complies with the necessary building regulations.

Aedis have previous experience in international contracts, with their most recent contract delivering expert training for a number of Israeli surveyors on behalf of Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). The Falkland Islands contract is being managed and delivered via the company’s Darlington office. It covers a range of building projects; from small domestic works, to new builds and industrial and commercial buildings.

Sarah Witherley, Head of Environmental Planning for the Falkland Islands Government, has commended the services Aedis have provided and commented “we are very pleased to be working with Aedis. They are providing efficient and professional technical support which is enabling the Department to continue delivering an effective, high quality, building control service for the Falkland Islands.”