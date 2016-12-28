Argentine Supreme Court Chief Justice's car crash victim dies

28th Wednesday, December 2016 - 05:53 UTC Full article

Chief Justice Ricardo Lorenzetti is fourth in line to become President in case of vacancy

Lorenzetti's Renault Fluence on Nov. 13 following the accident Deputy Elisa Carrio has long vowed to push for Lorenzetti's impeachment.

Alejandro Buffet, one of the two bikers involved in November 13's crash with the car driven by Supreme Court Chief Justice Ricardo Lorenzetti in Rafaela, in the province of Santa Fe, died Tuesday, it was informed. Buffett had suffered severe head trauma and was on life support at a Rafaela clinic following brain surgery.

On the day of the accident, neither motorbiker was wearing the mandatory helmet, Lorenzetti was quick to point out. “It was a tragedy,” Lorenzetti said that Sunday afternoon. “It would seem that they lost control, they hit the car and then sprang off,” he explained.

Local media reported that Buffet suffered a severe head trauma while the other had blows to his legs and pelvis.

Lorenzetti stayed in Rafaela to assist the victims' families.

The judge was driving a Renault Fluence car while the motorcycle involved in the incident was a 125cc Honda CG. The Renault's front was heavily damaged after the impact in what would contradict Lorenzetti's alleged immediate words on the spot that he was driving at a speed of 10 km/h.

There were no reports either that would indicate Lorenzetti was subject to any alcohol tests following the crash. Personal misconduct like driving while intoxicated would constitute grounds for impeachment, but news reports in that direction seem to have hit a firewall. For now.

Lorenzetti was appointed to the Supreme Court by the late President Néstor Kirchner. As Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, he is fourth in line to the nation's presidency in case of vacancy.

Deputy Elisa Carrio, of President Mauricio Macri's Cambiemos coalition, has long vowed to impeach Lorenzetti on other grounds. But if the ultimate goal is to remove him from the Supreme Court, an event that closely resembles involuntary manslaughter could trigger the move, a legal analyst explained.