UK ambassador to Uruguay, Ian Duddy presents his diplomatic credentials

28th Wednesday, December 2016 - 18:41 UTC Full article

President Vázquez (L) receives the diplomatic credentials from Ambassador Ian Duddy

British ambassador in Uruguay Ian Duddy, on Monday, made the official presentation of his diplomatic credentials to President Tabaré Vázquez, thus completing the formalities of his post.

The ceremony took place in the Executive Tower in downtown Montevideo, where president Vázquez also received the ambassadors from Egypt, France, Greece, Finland, Serbia, Mauritania, Fiji and Bangladesh.

Also attending the ceremony were the Secretary of the Presidency, Miguel Angel Tomá and Deputy foreign minister Jose Luis Cancela.

Mr. Duddy took up post as Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Uruguay in October 2016. He joined the Diplomatic Service in 2000 and has carried out a variety of roles in London and over the world, most recently as Political Counselor & Head of Political, Human Rights & Press in Geneva.

He previously served as Deputy Director (International) in the UK Intellectual Property Office Department of Business, Innovation & Skills. Ambassador Duddy also worked in Buenos Aires as Political & Commercial Officer. He succeeded Ben Lyster-Binns, who was transferred to another Diplomatic Service appointment.