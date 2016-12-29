Almost nothing to be named after Fidel to avoid cult of personality in Cuba

Cuban lawmakers Tuesday passed a bill whereby nothing shall bear the name of the late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, who passed away November 25 last. No monuments or buildings shall be erected in his honour either.
Incumbent Cuban President Raul Castro, 85, said that the bill merely respects the will of his deceased older brother, who shall remain nonetheless an omnipresent figure after taking power in 1959,
Fidel was always against almost anything named after him. However, he did make an exception that would allow artists to use his name, people to cite it at political rallies and workplaces, and for a research institute on his role in history to bear his name. He also decreed that his name and image not be used for commercial or advertising purposes.
It is yet un clear what penalties would be imposed on those breaking the anti cult of personality law.
Argentina could learn a few things from this particular Cuban policy.Posted 2 hours ago 0
Ha, and in the other thread your were bitching about rock throwing.Posted 27 minutes ago 0
How come over there instead of yet again criticizing Argentina, didn't you say something like “North Americans could learn a few things from this particular Argentine habit: it's much more civilized than using automatic assault rifles against people in the streets”.
So tell us how many times where you ruthlessly dumped that got you to hate Argies so much? Please don't say you don't, your posts exude that feeling and you use every single article in this forum to rail against Argentina, whether the article has anything to with it or not.