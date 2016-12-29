Falklands' fisheries and oil issues must be discussed with the Argentine congress, warns lawmaker Carrió

All issues linked to fisheries and hydrocarbons in the Falklands/Malvinas must be discussed and approved by Congress, warned Argentina's chair of the foreign affairs committee adding that if necessary the officials involved, who ignore the legislative will be summoned and sacked with a no confidence vote and political trial.

“On this issue they won't get away, if necessary we will summon those involved and have them sacked with a political trial”, said lawmaker Elisa Carrió chair of the Lower House foreign affairs committee underlining that Congress will be decisive on the Falklands/Malvinas question, whatever the Executive signs.

Ms Carrió's comments were made on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Malvinas Question Observatory in the Lower House to which was especially invited foreign minister Susana Malcorra who did not turn up but sent her deputy Pedro Villagra Delgado.

“Please tell Minister Malcorra that she will find herself facing a wall if Congress is not informed and consulted on all issues and mainly accords agreed with the UK regarding the Malvinas question, which must be discussed by the legislative”, said Ms Carrió sitting next to deputy minister Villagra Delgado.

She also anticipated that Malcorra will be summoned by the foreign affairs committee the first week of March to specifically discuss the Malvinas issue.

“Regarding foreign policy we're not going to leave the question in the hands of any foreign ministry, particularly when it is an issue which belongs to the Argentine state”, affirmed Carrió who again addressing Villagra Delgado said, “please tell the minister she can't give for granted votes in Congress. That will not be the case and she will not go forward unless we talk”.

However during the meeting of the committee there was praise from all members to the agreed identification process of unknown Argentine soldiers buried in the Darwin cemetery in the Falklands reached with the UK.

Although he was not expected to talk about the issue, his visit was only a formality for the Observatory inauguration, Villagra Delgado ratified the Argentine Executive position insisting that the document signed last 13 September was only “a joint press statement” and not an accord.

Villagra Delgado also underlined that regarding fisheries and hydrocarbons, “there's no accord, we only advanced in the identification of the remains of the soldiers”

Nevertheless Ms Carrió, who has a difficult relation with minister Malcorra warned, “don't you dare lie to us again. Next time I find out from the media that there was an agreement, I will reply through the media in my style which everybody knows...with straight punches, be warned, happy new year”, and left the room.

However it must also be remembered that last 22 December, deputy minister Villagra Delgado visited Carrió to inform her on the latest meetings held by Argentine, UK and Falklands delegates in London which included the identification of remains in Darwin cemetery and the beginning of talks regarding additional flights to Falklands/Malvinas.

Last September a furious Carrió questioned the Argentine/UK 13 September joint release of which she was only aware through the media, and demanded Congress must have a say.

“The objectives of our State policy will not be achieved through a cooperation scheme in which the British government only understands negotiations when it imposes its conditions”, blasted the Lower House foreign affairs committee chair.

The Malvinas Observatory is made up of members from all political parties in the Argentine congress and academics experts in the issue.