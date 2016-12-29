Macri unharmed as protesters throw stones at his vehicle - Seven arrested.

Glasses were broken but nobody from President Macri's entourage got hurt

After the attack, Macri hoped for “a future without violence because it is no use to attack us, it is no use to be divided when we have to be together in order to reduce poverty.”

Seven protesters were arrested for throwing stones during a protest at the vehicle in which Argentine President Mauricio Macri was traveling through the southern city of Villa Traful in the province of Neuquen. The stones broke the minivan's glasses but nobody inside was hurt, it was reported.

The assailants were at first believed to stem from the state workers' ATE labour grouping, which admitted to being behind the “escrache” protest over 27 recent layoffs, but distanced itself from the aggression.

Following the incident, the head of state's agenda “continues in a normal way,” the government said through a statement. In Villa Traful, Macri declared the new local tourism office open.

President was traveling in an unarmored van which belonged to Villa Traful's City Hall Development Commission.

On August 12, Macri had to interrupt a political act in the city of Mar del Plata, following a stone-throwing demonstration not much different from Wednesday's.

The police investigation quickly led to the arrest of four women and three men who were found inside a Villa Traful house. All suspects were transferred to San Martín de los Andes for further questioning and proper identification.

Macri, who is staying at nearby Villa La Angostura, visited Villa Traful to take part in the opening of the local Center for Interpretation and Tourist and Environmental Information. A few meters from there, the presidential motorcade suffered a stone attack that ended up in glasses broken and nobody injured.

Speaking at the event which unfolded in absolute normalcy, Macri hoped for “a future without violence because it is no use to attack us, it is no use to be divided when we have to be together in order to reduce poverty.”

Of Villa Traful's 1,200 ihabitants, 500 were said to have gathered to welcome Macri because never before in the place's history had a national government minister, let alone a President, bothered to visit them, local sources said.