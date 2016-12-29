Macri unharmed as protesters throw stones at his vehicle - Seven arrested.

Seven protesters were arrested for throwing stones during a protest at the vehicle in which Argentine President Mauricio Macri was traveling through the southern city of Villa Traful in the province of Neuquen. The stones broke the minivan's glasses but nobody inside was hurt, it was reported.
The assailants were at first believed to stem from the state workers' ATE labour grouping, which admitted to being behind the “escrache” protest over 27 recent layoffs, but distanced itself from the aggression.
Following the incident, the head of state's agenda “continues in a normal way,” the government said through a statement. In Villa Traful, Macri declared the new local tourism office open.
President was traveling in an unarmored van which belonged to Villa Traful's City Hall Development Commission.
On August 12, Macri had to interrupt a political act in the city of Mar del Plata, following a stone-throwing demonstration not much different from Wednesday's.
The police investigation quickly led to the arrest of four women and three men who were found inside a Villa Traful house. All suspects were transferred to San Martín de los Andes for further questioning and proper identification.
Macri, who is staying at nearby Villa La Angostura, visited Villa Traful to take part in the opening of the local Center for Interpretation and Tourist and Environmental Information. A few meters from there, the presidential motorcade suffered a stone attack that ended up in glasses broken and nobody injured.
Speaking at the event which unfolded in absolute normalcy, Macri hoped for “a future without violence because it is no use to attack us, it is no use to be divided when we have to be together in order to reduce poverty.”
Of Villa Traful's 1,200 ihabitants, 500 were said to have gathered to welcome Macri because never before in the place's history had a national government minister, let alone a President, bothered to visit them, local sources said.
So long as the argies continue throwing rocks at one another and running their economy into the ground, they'll be too busy to send another rusty camporista sailboat or their last leaky Zodiac towards Stanley.Posted 3 hours ago +5
Argentina: El País Tirapiedras.
Why Kamerad/Komrade Rique, (admittedly possibly a false name assumed when you apparently became an agent/ 5th columnist in the functional democracy we know as Canada two decades and a half ago,) I certainly am well aware that you applaud political violence, as long as it serves your purposes.Remember accusing me of what Pinochet did?I told you bot Peron and Pinochet were disgraces. You continued to extol Peron. You are the kind of individual that would announce improvements to a Buenos Aires Hospital, and then use the construction to add a basement with cells and torture facilities. Then you would cycle union leaders, teachers and students through it, implicating doctors in healing them for more torture.. I do hope this enlightens you to my view of you. I can see you with the smile on your pic, Skullface, standing over a victim, electrode in hand. You left permanently for a reason. :)Posted 5 hours ago +3
Only 7 Arrested!!... That means there are still 3 Quebracho on the loose in RGland!!!Posted 4 hours ago +3
Did anyone else notice that in all the flag burnings on the wharves in BA and Ushuaia and outside the British embassy etc there were always just the same handful of thugs involved and always the same rather heavily built bloke out in front?