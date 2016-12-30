Argentina beef exports begin to pick up and could reach US$ 1bn this year

30th Friday, December 2016 - 17:27 UTC Full article

Argentina's beef exports totaled 193,000 tons between January and October, up 10% from the same period last year, the government said, a year after it rescinded export taxes and restrictions.

After taking office last December, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri lifted restrictions on beef exports, a move cheered by producers of one of Argentina's most celebrated products after years of conflicts with former populist President Cristina Fernandez's administration.

The value of beef exports through October totaled US$847 million, up 12% from the same period last year, and could reach US$1 billion for 2016, Argentina's agriculture ministry said in a statement. It added that nearly all the shipments were of fresh beef.

According to the government, China was the main destination for fresh meat, accounting for 40% of shipments, followed by Chile and Israel with 19% and 17% percent, respectively.