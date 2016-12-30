Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, December 30th 2016 - 18:48 UTC

Argentina beef exports begin to pick up and could reach US$ 1bn this year

Friday, December 30th 2016 - 17:27 UTC
Argentina's beef exports totaled 193,000 tons between January and October, up 10% from the same period last year, the government said, a year after it rescinded export taxes and restrictions.

 After taking office last December, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri lifted restrictions on beef exports, a move cheered by producers of one of Argentina's most celebrated products after years of conflicts with former populist President Cristina Fernandez's administration.

The value of beef exports through October totaled US$847 million, up 12% from the same period last year, and could reach US$1 billion for 2016, Argentina's agriculture ministry said in a statement. It added that nearly all the shipments were of fresh beef.

According to the government, China was the main destination for fresh meat, accounting for 40% of shipments, followed by Chile and Israel with 19% and 17% percent, respectively.

  • Marti Llazo

    Increased Argentine beef exports and growth in revenues, with associated beneficial impacts on domestic employment and higher contributions to both provincial and national treasuries, are certainly going to make reekie very, very angry. After all, Kirchnerism did all it could to destroy the beef-exporting industry.

    Posted 1 hour ago +1
  • DemonTree

    Finally some good news. Placing export restrictions on one of your main exports seems pretty daft.

    Posted 3 minutes ago 0
