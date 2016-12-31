Argentina GDP contracts 3.8% in third quarter: sharp declines in manufacturing and construction

Argentina’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell 3.8% at the end of the third quarter of the year, with sharp declines in manufacturing, construction and consumption, the INDEC official statistics bureau reported.
A decline of 0.2% was seen from July to September for the second quarter (April-June), accumulating a negative mark of 2.4% so far this year, the agency said.
INDEC also reported that Gross Fixed Capital Formation, understood as a way to measure investments, fell 8.3% in a year-on-year comparison, as industrial activity dropped 8% regarding the third.
The agency reported that during the third quarter of the year, industrial activity fell by 8% compared to the same period of 2015, while construction fell by 12.9% and commerce by 5%.
The Finance Ministry has said that the year will end with an economic downturn of 2.4%, a goal labeled as optimistic by private pundits.
Outgoing Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay foresees a rise of 3.5% next year, boosted by the agricultural sector, exports and public works.
The Argentine government has said on a number of occasions that the growth rate of 3.5% is “real” although “for some it is conservative.” From the private sector, all estimates are cautiously positive although they range from almost zero to a 5% increase.
This story just confirms that numbers in the Argentine economy have been in the red for the whole of 2016, and barring a sharp change in direction nothing anticipates improvement in 2017 in spite of optimistic government predictions.Posted 2 hours ago +1
Those numbers reflect a paralysis of the domestic sector that impacts the population's living conditions.
The foreign debt's duplication in record time and the fact that all the borrowed money has gone to finance a large fiscal deficit and none to capital projects is terrifying.
The promised “rain” of foreign investments, which was the justification for paying cash all the money the vultures claimed, failed to materialize as well.
A patchwork of measures addressed claims of the wealthy and powerful but failed to stimulate the domestic sector, hurting economic activity.
What's more, the Macri government's goal to “join again the world” comes at the worst possible time--when globalization trends are put into question.
Attempting to put a smokescreen on this flurry of bad news, the government has tried to show some initiative pushing for highly questionable judicial measures against a social activist in Jujuy as well as against Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.
In a nutshell: Macri will go down in history books as the country's most inept elected president.
