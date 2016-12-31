Brazilian presidency caught red-handed cancels luxurious catering for Força Aérea 01

31st Saturday, December 2016 - 15:57 UTC Full article

When Temer came aware of the tender he determined that it should be immediately canceled.

Following public embarrassment the Brazilian government canceled a tender for the purchase of luxurious food items to supply Michel Temer's presidential airplane with a total value of more than R$ 1.7 million (US$ 520.000).

Chief of Staff Minister Eliseu Padila said that there had been a “presidential orientation” to cancel the proceedings. The removal took place just a few hours after the tender had been published.



Aides to Temer said that the tender had been authorized by the Government Secretary and by the Institutional Security Cabinet without having consulted higher levels of government.

The tender, scheduled for January the 2nd, would have chosen the company responsible catering and supplying the Brazilian version of Air Force One, beginning next year.

The tender notice detailed the purchase of more than 170 items, including five different types of ice cream and another five flavors of popsicles.

For Haagen Dazs premium ice cream alone, the government would have spent R$7,500 (US$ 2,300) for 500 tubs. R$21 thousand (US$ 6,400) were earmarked for 1,500 liters of coconut milk, R$18,300 (US$ 5,600) for 5,000 espresso coffee capsules and more than R$96 thousand (US$ 29,360) for one and one-half tons of chocolate pie.



And there were even 500 bologna sandwiches budgeted at R$ 16.45 (US$ 5) each to be ordered. Also on the list, mixed tuna sandwiches, with cheese and ham, in addition to Himalayan rose salt. Lunches and dinners on the airplane would have cost an average R$ 167 (US$ 51), including appetizer, main course and dessert.



Breakfast would have added up to R$ 96 (US$ 29) including Greek yogurt, cubed seasonal fruit, sliced meats and cheese, pastry and a main dish (omelet, quiche, etc.).

A release from Planalto, the President's Office declared that when Temer came aware of the tender he “determined that it should be immediately canceled”.