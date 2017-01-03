Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, January 3rd 2017 - 09:30 UTC

Carrió denies any misunderstandings with the government of president Macri

Tuesday, January 3rd 2017 - 09:18 UTC
”I have an excellent relation with all the government (of president Mauricio Macri), and do not wish to be involved in any internal dispute”, said Carrió ”I have an excellent relation with all the government (of president Mauricio Macri), and do not wish to be involved in any internal dispute”, said Carrió

The chair of the Argentina's Lower House foreign affairs committee, Elisa Carrió said she maintains an “excellent relation” with the national government and warned she does not wish to be involved in “any sort of internal dispute”.

 ”I have an excellent relation with all the government (of president Mauricio Macri), and do not wish to be involved in any internal dispute”, said Carrió in a Monday release.

The lawmaker is also an associate of the ruling Cambiemos (Let's Change), but does not have a fluid relation with foreign minister Susana Malcorra.

Carrió was emphatic and insisted, “I categorically dismiss any misunderstandings with Mauricio Macri and the government, I celebrate the first Christmas and New Year with full electricity in the last decade”. (The statement refers to the recurrent summer blackouts in Buenos Aires and most Argentine cities).

However Carrió with a long legislative experience and once presidential hopeful admitted that there are some differences with members of the Macri administration, but “these are in the framework of a coalition government”.

“Of course we have discussions with government officials, but all debates are in the framework of a coalition government, of political trust and personal esteem”, concluded Carrió.

The Carrió statement could also refer to the fact the removed Finance secretary Alfonso Prat-Gay, who is leading member of her political group.

