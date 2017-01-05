London-Santiago direct flights inaugurated on Wednesday

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with a 216 capacity.

The new direct flight London-Santiago de Chile inaugurated on Wednesday should help increase the number of visitors from Britain and Europe, said Chilean authorities when they received the British Airways flight at the Chilean capital airport.

“Last year 46.000 British tourists arrived in Chile and with the new direct link we expect that number to increase by 19%, including passengers from Europe, which is strategic for Chile”, said Javiera Montes, the Tourism Under Secretary.

Public Works minister Alberto Undurraga added the London direct flight was the fourth such link with European cities including, Madrid, Paris and Milano.

“This is more than another flight it is clear proof of confidence in Chile, in the public-private alliance of our government and in Chile, as a reliable commercial and tourist destination”, added Undurraga.

Nicolas Claude, New Pudahuel CEO pointed out that the arrival of the British Airways was relevant for Chile, tourism and the economy, since it confirms the potential of the Santiago airport which last year received 19 million passengers.

British Airways has weekly flights from Heathrow to Arturo Merino Benítez in Santiago, and will be operating one of its most modern aircraft of the fleet, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with a 216 capacity.

The Santiago airport is under concession to New Pudahuel, which is scheduled to invest US$ 700 million with the objective of increasing the airport infrastructure and capacity to handle 30 million passengers by 2020.

