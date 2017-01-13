Petrobras pre-salt oil production set a new record in 2016

13th Friday, January 2017 - 11:19 UTC Full article

Total production of the company in the country reached 2.63 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, 1% above 2015’s results, which also set a new record

Petrobras’ average oil production in Brazil in 2016 went up 0.75% in comparison to the previous year and reached 2,144,256 barrels per day. According to the company, the result was in line with the established target of 2.145 million and represents an annual all-time high.

In the pre-salt layer, last year’s annual average was also a record with 1.02 million daily oil barrels, which meant at the time an increase of 33% over the previous year.

Regarding natural gas, the company reached the record result of 77 million cubic meters per day. If this performance is included in the year’s balance, the total production of the company in the country reaches 2.63 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, 1% above 2015’s results, which will also set a new record.

The company’s president, Pedro Parente, also highlighted December’s performance, when other records were broken. Among them, the company’s average oil production in Brazil, which for the first time surpassed the mark of 2.3 million daily barrels, 3% above the results registered in September of the same year. On December 28, the production reached 2.4 million oil barrels.