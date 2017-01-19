Falklands congratulates Guterres and asks C24 respects right to self determination

19th Thursday, January 2017 - 07:43 UTC Full article

The letter to Antonio Guterres was addressed by MLA Dr. Barry Elsby, Chair of the month of the Falklands' Legislative Assembly

In the letter MLA Elsby raised the effectiveness of the Decolonization Committee (C24) asking they respect the right of self determination.

The Falkland Islands elected government has sent a letter to the United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres congratulating him on his appointment, and also requesting his good offices to ensure that the UN Decolonization Committee (C24) fulfills its mandate and respects the right of Self-Determination as enshrined in the UN Charter.

The letter was addressed by MLA Dr. Barry Elsby in his condition as Chair of the month of the Falklands' Legislative Assembly, and confirmed the Falklands will be attending the pre-24 seminar in Nicaragua and the at the formal session next June in New York.

The official release from the Falklands government stated the following:

As Chair of the Member of the Legislative Assembly, the Honorary Dr Barry Elsby MLA has written to His Excellency, Mr Antonio Guterres, to congratulate him on his appointment as the Secretary General of the United Nations. In his letter MLA Elsby raised the effectiveness of the Decolonization Committee (the C24).

As a Non Self Governing Territory (NSGT) in the UN, the Falkland Islands dispute with Argentina is discussed by the Committee on an annual basis. The Falkland Islands Government has asked the Committee to visit the Islands on numerous occasions so that they can better understand the wishes of the people. Despite visiting Argentina they have consistently refused to visit the Falkland Islands.

Mr Guterres’s predecessor, Mr Ban Ki-moon, became so frustrated with the Committee that he publicly admonished them, reminding them that their role was to listen to the wishes of the people in NSGTs and not follow their own political agenda.

In his letter, MLA Elsby asked Mr. Guterres to use his good offices to ensure that the C24 fulfilled its mandate and respect the right of Self-Determination as enshrined in the UN Charter.

The Falkland Islands Government will be represented at the next pre-C24 seminar in Nicaragua and at the next formal session at the United Nations in June 2017.