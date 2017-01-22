For the Falklands in 1982 the only opinion that mattered was that of PM Thatcher

“The only opinion that mattered was that of PM Thatcher and the only people who “underestimated” HM Forces were the Argentine Junta and, seemingly, the CIA”.

MLA Dr. Elsby said “the idea that Islanders would give up their homes and way of life for money simply shows how little people understood the Islanders”

For the Falkland Islanders the only opinion that mattered was that of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and believing that Islanders would give up their homes and way of life for money, shows how little people understood the Falklands.

The comments belong to lawmaker Dr. Barry Elsby, the elected Falklands legislative assembly spokesperson, in reply to the recently released documents indicating that following the Argentine military invasion of the Falklands, the CIA favored handing the Islands to the Argentines, and Islanders seemingly would agree to move to Scotland if offered US$ 100.000 each.

“The recent articles in the UK press regarding suggestions the CIA might have had in response to the Argentinian invasion of our country in 1982 are now, of course, academic”, pointed out MLA Dr. Elsby.

Furthermore it was reported the CIA thought the British Government had “underestimated” the Argentinian military capabilities and were unlikely to win a war 8,000 miles from home. The CIA also thought Islanders would agree to move to Scotland if offered US$ 100,000 per person.

However none of this happened, rather the contrary, the Falklands have experienced a spectacular development since 1982, and the defeat of the military helpéd Argentina return to the democratic and institutional path.

“I am sure there were many opinions on all sides at that time as to what might happen but the only opinion that mattered was that of Prime Minister Thatcher and the only people who “underestimated” Her Majesty’s Forces were the Argentine Junta and, seemingly, the CIA”.

Likewise “the idea that Islanders would give up their homes and way of life for money simply shows how little people understood the Islanders at that time”.

MLA Dr. Elsby added that due to the war in `82 and development since then, “the world now sees the Falklands as we really are, a modern democratic country, self-financing and self-governing in all matters apart from defence.

”A situation most acceptable to Islanders as shown by 99.8% support in our Referendum in March 2013. For more information on the Referendum, please click on the following link: http://www.falklands.gov.fk/results-of-the-referendum-on-the-political-statu

s-of-the-falkland-islands/ , concluded MLA Dr. Elsby.