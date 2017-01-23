Argentina issues US$ 7bn in 5 and 10-year bonds at 5.625% to 7% rate

Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders. The deal was the sovereign's third in US dollars since being welcomed back to the international capital markets last year after a protracted fight with creditors, and demand was strong.
The buy side appeared satisfied with pricing on the offering of five and 10-year bonds, and many in the market said Argentina looked attractive compared to other EM and high-yield debt.
“We still see Argentina as undervalued and relatively cheap at this level,” said Yong Zhu, a senior portfolio manager at DuPont Capital Management.
Leads launched the US$3.75bn 10-year at 7%, at the wide end of 6.875%-7.00% guidance, and the US$3.25bn five-year at 5.625%, or the tight end of guidance of 5.625%-5.75%.
Overall, Argentina's cost of dollar financing was considerably cheaper than last year, when it printed a 2021 and 2026 to yield 6.875% and 7.5%, respectively. Earlier in the week those bonds were trading at yields of 5.21% and 6.66%, or at G spreads of 350bp and 432bp, according to a banker away from the new deal.
Investors see plenty of upside as President Mauricio Macri rolls back the populist policies of his predecessor and tries to steer the economy back onto a sustainable growth path.
Yet while the sovereign's debt is relatively low, the markets are keeping a sharp eye on the fiscal numbers given the country's high primary deficit - and its history of defaults.
Its 2001 default sparked a battle with creditors that kept the country locked out of the international capital markets for 15 years, a deadlock that Macri helped break last year. Yet investors say weak growth and the possibility of fiscal slippage ahead of legislative elections this year remain major risks.
Even before taking on this additional debt, at rates considerably higher than those paid by the more fiscally disciplined neighbours, Argentina took on more than US$53 billion in new debt. That's more than 11 percent of gross national product in just a few months. So what's another US$7 billion in debt? Just borrow more to pay existing debts and obligations.Posted 20 hours ago 0
In characteristic argentine fashion, a realistic mechanism for actually repaying the debt hasn't been figured out.
“ ...the possibility of fiscal slippage...” Weasel words. Read: deficit spending.
Default, thy name is Argentina.
@ Marti LlazoPosted 18 hours ago 0
It seems to me that you have been reading incorrect information.
Some people, erroneously, include as “new” national external debt the debt taken by the different Argentine provinces and, even, the debt taken by private companies. This “new” external debt should not be counted as a national debt.
The reality is that Argentina was forced to take debt for two reasons: 1) to cover the fiscal deficit and 1) to pay old external debt. The first is wrong and I expect that the government to exit the “gradual adjustment” of the fiscal deficit and deepen a serious fiscal adjustment to avoid incurring in additional debt to cover regular expenditures. The second is correct since Argentina has lowered its country risk very much, from about 900 EMBI points to 460 EMBI in less than a year with which the “new” debt allows to cancel the “old” debt with much lower interest rates. About $ 12 billion was taken to pay the lost judgments to bondholders.
I understand that you hate Argentina but you must get correct information before posting comments with wrong information.
As of last September the national debt in Argentina, including both internal and external debt and not the provincial or municipal debt, rose to over US$ 264 billion. Between January and October last year the national government emitted new debt totaling some US$45 billion. The debt is needed because Argentina is spending more than it takes in from revenues, and large expenditures such as payments for imported energy are expected to keep the country in deficit spending for some time. The national government has predicted that high levels of additional debt will be needed for 2017, around another US$45 billion, of which about US$22 billion is expected to be in new external debt. There is significant risk that the government may be unable to successfully service some of this debt as early as the middle of 2018, while some believe this can be put off for as much as four more years. However, the national government is already attempting to negotiate payment delays on some external debts.Posted 17 hours ago 0