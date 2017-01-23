State of emergency in Chile because of wildfires; smoke cloaked Santiago

Chile declared a state of emergency on Friday as more than a dozen wildfires that have scorched nearly 50,000 hectares threatened to encroach on towns, factories and vineyards. Firefighters, forestry service personnel and members of the military are battling 18 separate blazes in the center and south of the country that have been fueled by strong winds and a heat wave.
The largest has consumed 24,000 hectares in and around Pumanque, a rural area some 140 kilometers south of the capital Santiago that is near some of Chile's vineyards.
“I've instructed the Interior Ministry to declare a catastrophe zone and a state of emergency in the areas affected by the fires,” President Michelle Bachelet said on Twitter.
The smoke from the blazes cloaked Santiago in a thick haze. Television news images showed helicopters and planes trying to douse the out-of-control fires, apparently to little avail.
The head of Chile's CONAF forestry service, Aaron Cavieres, said the fires were caused by humans, but that it could not be determined whether they were set intentionally.
CONAF said it would close access to all national parks between the northern Coquimbo and south-central Biobio regions until Sunday. While several fires are in the vicinity of some of Chile's national parks, none have been directly affected.
My favourite part of Chile has been ravaged by fire for weeks. What on earth was the government doing? Where they all on vacation or doing the usual Chilean procrastination. Finally they are asking for foreign assistance as the volunteer firefighters are exhausted and, in parts, overwhelmed.Posted 12 hours ago 0
Speaking of La Via Chilena when it comes to firefighting: a few years ago a major forest/brush fire broke out in southernmost Chile and one of their (CONAF) Soviet-designed firefighting helicopters ( Polish PZL W-3 Sokol, a 1970s design) was dispatched. The funding for the helicopter project provided for just the machine and no money to train chileno pilots, so they had to hire the pilots from Spain. The Spanish pilots were paid 10 million chilean pesos per month.Posted 10 hours ago 0
I visited some friends in Puerto Natales in Chile last year and while there I asked about a totally burned-out building in the centro. The building that burned down was the.... fire station.