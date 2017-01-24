“Dancing for Falklands”, MLA Gavin Short takes on Argentina's most mediatic personality

Falkland Islands lawmaker, MLA Gavin Short has picked a dispute with possibly the most mediatic character in Argentina, a simple soccer commentator who in three decades has built a powerful entertainment corporation and is the showman of one of the evening programs which for years has had the highest ratings.
His name Marcelo Tinelli, and so influential that any Argentine politician with aspirations has had to turn up or be invited to his show, such was the case of the last three main presidential hopefuls, Mauricio Macri, Daniel Scioli and Sergio Massa. All attended with their wives and had to display their humor in quick off the cuff replies, and obviously display dancing abilities, while sharing wives with clowns who emulate the candidate-husbands.
The issue of dispute with MLA Gavin obviously the Falkland Islands, Argentina's sovereignty claim and the fact that Whastapp included in its emitcones the flags of the Falklands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands. How dare they, “Is it true that Whatsapp has incorporated the flags of Falkland Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands? These islands are Argentine, and Malvinas are Argentine now and forever”
But MLA Gavin Short twitted back, ”I have just looked outside my door & can report that the #beautiful #free #Falklands is not argie :-)“ and later added , ”the #Falklands has a lovely flag don't you think ? It's an old story though. You should really keep up with the news :-)“
As can be expected Tinelli's outburst had a strong echo in Argentina, given his daily presence if not in the screen, in magazines and gossip columns. However some recalled that ”suddenly“ Marcelo wakes up to the dispute, ”nothing of this happened in previous governments”.
However what is interesting besides MLA Gavin's provocative if not cheeky comments, is the fact that Marcelo Tinelli is closely linked to the premier league team of San Lorenzo of which Argentine Pope Francis is a fan, plus that he is running for president of the Argentine Football Association, and there have been intense rumors for some time that he might be tempted to try politics.
He has the charisma, media (his entertainment corporation has an annual turnover close to a billion dollars), means and he is a standing reference with the Dancing for a dream competition and spectacular display of dancers and on-stage qualifiers' drama.
Some analysts in Argentina believe this first incursion and interest in the Malvinas issue could be a trial balloon of his support in other fields away from television studios, football and beautiful girls. Keep pushing Gavin, might be helping to incubate a president.
Tobias,Posted 12 hours ago +3
It was social media...not a shouting match. Do keep up.
As for challenging this Argentine idiot who is trying to whitewash history (you know like you Argentines have tried to do over your genocide of Native Amerindians and the African Slaves) and alter the internet into believing that the Falklands are Argentine, when they are not, and have NEVER been Argentine. This is the smart thing to do.
If you have a case take it to the ICJ. NOW. Not when you believe you can stack the deck in your favour, as you have previously mentioned in one of your 'other' incarnations. Because if Argentina was telling the truth you wouldn't need to cheat, would you? Would you?
So it's good that Argentine lies are outed, and the Argentines, such as yourself and Tinelli, are shown up for the lying, cheating and thieving people that you are.
pgerman,
Mr Short isn't a fanatic, he is a man who stands up for his country against a bunch of lying fascists who want to steal it and ETHNICALLY CLEANSE it.
Argentines are the fanatics because they believe something that isn't true and are quite happy to persecute and even murder anyone who doesn't agree with them.
@LEPReconPosted 11 hours ago +1
Jeremy Moore was able to shake hands with Menendez, Nigel “Sharky” Ward was able to have a nice, and emotional, public radio conversation with the son of the C-130 argentine plane pilot who had died when he shot it down, Simon Weston was able to make friendship with the A4 argentine pilot who had attacked, and sunk, his ship causing him terrible wounds but Gavin Short refused to shake Susana Malcorra's hands...Gavin Short deserves CFK They are, quite clear, one to each other.
By the way, when did Argentina caused a “genocide of Native Amerindians or African Slaves”? Noted that I have the United Kingdom and the British culture in my highest esteem but being you a Britton your sentence is quite ironic and cynical.
“ His name Marcelo Tinelli, and so influential”Posted 11 hours ago +1
With no chance whatsoever in effecting an Argentine imperialist take over of the Falklands.