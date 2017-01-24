Falklands/Malvinas negotiations have no third leg, “they are bilateral, Argentina and UK”

Argentina's Lower House Foreign Affairs committee formally constituted the All parties Parliamentary Observatory on the Malvinas Question, claiming congressional participation in all bilateral agreements with the UK referred to Falklands/Malvinas resources and underlining that there is no such thing as a third leg, Falklands residents in negotiations with the UK.
The Parliamentary Observatory on the Malvinas question is made up of representatives from the different parties in the Lower House plus academics and experts on the issue. The formal inauguration included the attendance of deputy foreign minister Pedro Villagra Delgado.
The president of the Observatory is lawmaker Lilita Carrio, a close ally of president Mauricio Macri and chairperson of the Lower House foreign affairs committee.
“I rescue the parliamentary diplomacy claim particularly in something as important as Argentine sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands. The role of congress can't be left aside in issues referred to the exploitation of fisheries and hydrocarbons”, said lawmaker Alejandro Echegaray, who belongs to the ruling coalition of president Macri.
Regarding the participation of Falkland Islanders in negotiations, Echegaray was emphatic, “the attendance of Islanders in the negotiation rounds does not mean a third leg to the table: they simply belong to the British representation, which is the second leg of the table, while the first is Argentina”.
Lawmaker Echegaray also praised the commitment with the truth regarding the identification of the unknown Argentine soldiers from the 1982 war buried at Darwin cemetery, “it is a positive continuation from the previous government and from the current government in the search of the truth”.
Finally Echegaray thanked the presence of deputy foreign minister who underlined that “with Villagra Delgado we have the possibility of an interlocutor in these policies. I know of his professional career which is far from any sell out attitude”.
The fact that the Islanders were included in the British representation, particularly regarding the Red Cross mission to help identify the remains in Darwin cemetery and the additional flights from the Falklands to the continent, allegedly was an issue which attracted much debate.
The fairy-tale sovereignty claim continues in a variety of guises. It's good for fools and those poor souls that have allowed themselves to become indoctrinated:Posted 13 hours ago +8
Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims: https://www.academia.edu/27599163/Argentinas_Illegitimate_Sovereignty_Claims_V2
And keeps some Argentinians in employment.
It matters not what the Argentines 'demand'. Their bi-lateral negotiation nonsense will never get beyond their own talking shop they laughingly call their 'elected' lawmakers.Posted 11 hours ago +8
Argentina can say what is wants, but until and UNLESS the people of the Falklands decide to talk to Argentina, then the UK won't talk to them either.
Argentina deludes itself into believing that the true and native inhabitants of the Falkland Islands don't matter and therefore don't have a say, when the truth is that the Falkland islanders are the ONLY people that matter. Why? Because only they have the RIGHT to decide their countries future.
Currently they are happy with being a British Overseas Territory, but one day they may decide the time is right to become an independent nation in their own right.
The one thing I am absolutely certain of is that the Falkland Islands will NEVER be a part of Argentina...EVER.
The UK will back the people of the Falklands until the world ends.
In the meantime, Argentina will continue to be a failed country, and it's people, rather than work towards making it the successful country it should be (given all the natural resources it has), will cry and blame the British and the Falkland Islanders for their own failures and their own laziness of making something of their lives.
Their shared delusion that only, IF only they had sovereignty over the Falkland Islands that all of their problems would magically disappear, and the roads and pavements of Argentina would magically turn into gold, and everyone in Argentina would be rich is just that...a delusion.
In the meantime the Falklands goes from strength to strength...and Argentina continues to flounder and fail.
Agree Bob, they're still trying to deny the rights of peoples as stated on numerous occasions from the UNPosted 11 hours ago +7