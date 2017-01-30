Falklands lawmaker visiting the Caribbean to promote trade and political links

”It’s important that we maintain a good relationship with the Caribbean” visiting official MLA Hansen said

Falkland Islands lawmaker MLA Ian Hansen is on a Caribbean mission to improve trade and industry links with the region, and seeking political support for the Islands. The tour includes Barbados, Dominica and Guyana, according to Barbados TODAY news agency.

“We don’t have strong trade ties with Barbados at the moment but that’s not to say that if the opportunity arises we would not have something. But at the moment it’s a fairly slow process,” said the member of the Falklands' Legislative Assembly.

Anyhow “It’s important that we maintain a good relationship with the Caribbean” the visiting official said. MLA Hansen is visiting other Caribbean countries following his attendance of the Trinidad Energy Conference, where the Falklands also had a stand promoting its budding industry and business opportunities.

The Falklands lawmaker was interviewed by Barbados Today during a stop at the British High Commissioner on Collymore Rock at St Michael.