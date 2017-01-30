Iraq furious with the Trump ban: Bagdad recalls that they are in the front line combating the IS

30th Monday, January 2017 - 10:00 UTC Full article

The order stirred angry reactions in Iraq, where more than 5,000 U.S. troops are deployed to help Iraqi and regional Kurdish forces in the war against IS insurgents.

“Iraq is in the front line of the war on terrorism...and it is unfair that the Iraqis are treated in this way,” parliament's foreign affairs committee said in a statement. Baghdad plans to lobby Washington to review the decision, according to two lawmakers who declined to be identified.

Iraq will lobby against new travel limits to the United States by Iraqis, arguing both countries need to uphold their fight against Islamic State (IS), Iraqi parliamentarians said on Sunday. The Iraqi government has so far declined comment on an executive order signed by new U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that suspends the entry of travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for at least 90 days.

The order stirred angry reactions in Iraq, where more than 5,000 U.S. troops are deployed to help Iraqi and regional Kurdish forces in the war against IS insurgents. Some members of parliament said Iraq should retaliate with similar measures against the United States.

“Iraq is in the front line of the war on terrorism...and it is unfair that the Iraqis are treated in this way,” parliament's foreign affairs committee said in a statement.

“We call on the Iraqi government to retaliate for the decision taken by the U.S. administration,” it added after a session on Sunday in Baghdad.

Baghdad plans to lobby Washington to review the decision, according to two lawmakers who declined to be identified.

The government will “explain that Iraq as a sovereign country will be forced to apply similar treatment, and that would affect negatively cooperation, including military cooperation”, in the conflict with IS.

Popular Mobilization, a coalition of mainly Shi'ite Muslim paramilitary groups armed and trained by Iran to fight Islamic State, urged Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's government to expel U.S. nationals.

Influential Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Sunday American citizens should leave Iraq. ”It would be arrogance for you (Americans) to enter Iraq and other countries freely while barring them entrance to your country ... and therefore you should get your nationals out,” he said on his website.