Montevideo, February 3rd 2017 - 04:07 UTC

Falkland Islands receives Red Cross representatives

Thursday, February 2nd 2017 - 08:02 UTC
The Argentine cemetery in Darwin where the identification of unknown soldiers will be taking place The Argentine cemetery in Darwin where the identification of unknown soldiers will be taking place
Laurent Corbaz from the Red Cross has visited the Falklands previously and is well aware of the situation Laurent Corbaz from the Red Cross has visited the Falklands previously and is well aware of the situation
”We hope that all (Argentine) soldiers are identified and the families are able to think of their future”, said chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Dr. Barry Elsby ”We hope that all (Argentine) soldiers are identified and the families are able to think of their future”, said chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Dr. Barry Elsby

Two representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) tasked with identifying fallen Argentine soldiers buried at Darwin cemetery, are due to arrive in the Falkland Islands on Thursday, 2nd February for 9 days.

 Laurent Corbaz (who has visited the Islands before) and Patrick Sherry will be gathering information and finalizing plans for the ICRC DNA Identification team when it arrives this June or July.

Chair of the Legislative Assembly, Dr Barry Elsby MLA said: “we appreciate the ICRC taking the time to prepare for the DNA analysis work later in the year. This is a further opportunity for the ICRC to plan for the challenges they will face in the Falklands winter.”

He added: “Members are supportive of this humanitarian approach to identifying the unknown soldiers. We hope that all soldiers are identified and the families are able to think of their future.”

The DNA identification of Argentine combatants remains in Darwin was agreed and included in the September Argentina/UK joint statement as part of a major effort to improve bilateral relations. Negotiations on the task have been ongoing with decisive participation of Falklands representatives as part of the British delegation.

 

