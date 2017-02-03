Falklands implements closer educational links with Chilean university

3rd Friday, February 2017 - 11:42 UTC Full article

In October 2016, an MOU was signed between the Falkland Islands Government and the Chilean British University in Santiago, Chile.

A Chilean professor from the Chilean British University in Santiago will be arriving in the Falkland Islands on Saturday to begin the implementation process of the MOU signed between the Islands government and the university to have Chilean students complete their degree levels in Falklands.

According to a release from the Falklands' government, “in October 2016, an MOU was been signed between the Falkland Islands Government and the Chilean British University in Santiago, Chile. The idea now is that from Nov 2017, from 1-3 months, students will be visiting from Chile as part of their degree level studies and will be living and working in the Islands.

”As part of this project the Professor from the University responsible for approving the Islands, Alejandro Naveas, is arriving on Saturday 4th February 2017 for two weeks.

“We are therefore looking for several volunteer families, who would like to host the students during their time in the Falklands, for which the University will cover the cost for. We are also looking for volunteers to host Mr. Naveas for dinner whilst he is here so that he can get a real feel for the Islands.

”If you would like to host the students during their trip here, but are unsure of the logistics surrounding it, we would like to encourage you to meet with Mr Naveas during his time here. If you would like to host Mr. Naveas during his time here, then please let us know.

Finally, “if you'd like to know more about the MOU, or just want to chat, please feel free to call Barry Elsby, MLA on 27451, email BElsby@sec.gov.fk or pop in to Gilbert House”