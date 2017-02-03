Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, February 4th 2017 - 07:23 UTC

Falklands implements closer educational links with Chilean university

Friday, February 3rd 2017 - 11:42 UTC
In October 2016, an MOU was signed between the Falkland Islands Government and the Chilean British University in Santiago, Chile. In October 2016, an MOU was signed between the Falkland Islands Government and the Chilean British University in Santiago, Chile.

A Chilean professor from the Chilean British University in Santiago will be arriving in the Falkland Islands on Saturday to begin the implementation process of the MOU signed between the Islands government and the university to have Chilean students complete their degree levels in Falklands.

 According to a release from the Falklands' government, “in October 2016, an MOU was been signed between the Falkland Islands Government and the Chilean British University in Santiago, Chile. The idea now is that from Nov 2017, from 1-3 months, students will be visiting from Chile as part of their degree level studies and will be living and working in the Islands.

”As part of this project the Professor from the University responsible for approving the Islands, Alejandro Naveas, is arriving on Saturday 4th February 2017 for two weeks.
“We are therefore looking for several volunteer families, who would like to host the students during their time in the Falklands, for which the University will cover the cost for. We are also looking for volunteers to host Mr. Naveas for dinner whilst he is here so that he can get a real feel for the Islands.

”If you would like to host the students during their trip here, but are unsure of the logistics surrounding it, we would like to encourage you to meet with Mr Naveas during his time here. If you would like to host Mr. Naveas during his time here, then please let us know.

Finally, “if you'd like to know more about the MOU, or just want to chat, please feel free to call Barry Elsby, MLA on 27451, email BElsby@sec.gov.fk or pop in to Gilbert House”

  • Marti Llazo

    How very significant that Chile has much stronger ties to the Falklands than Argentina. Commerce, transport, Chilean workers on the islands, not to mention the solid historical links between Punta Arenas and Stanley. And then of course Chile's immensely valuable support in recent years for defeating foreign attempts to usurp the islands and forcibly impose a government that the islanders opposed. So the matter of new agreements regarding educational exchange between Chile and the Falklands is only logical and certainly a reflection of a long-standing amiable relationship, while pushing failed Argentine pretensions and influence more deeply into oblivion.

    Posted 18 hours ago +1
  • Briton

    But Chile just wants to be friends

    but the argies want to be their masters.

    Posted 17 hours ago 0
  • Marcos Alejandro

    Here is the Chilean professor in action:

    https://youtu.be/3N-X_W3R2kQ

    Posted 7 hours ago 0
