Patagonia/Falklands links under consideration by Aerolineas, reveals Chubut governor

The Argentine government is considering the possibility of having Aerolineas Argentinas fly round trips to the Falklands from Trelew or from Comodoro Rivadavia, or alternatively Trelew/Rio Gallegos/Falklands, according to Patagonian Chubut province governor Mario Das Neves.
The governor revealed that such possibility was presented to him by Aerolínas Argentinas president Mario Agustin Dell-Acqua, during a meeting in Buenos Aires when flights to the Falklands/Malvinas were discussed.
“We were asked about the possibility of a flight to Malvinas from Trelew and we replied that we are totally identified with Malvinas in the province, and we thought such an option was correct”, Das Neves told the media in Rawson.
“It's an issue under consideration in the foreign ministry, but we can imagine a flight Trelew/Comodoro Rivadavia/Malvinas or alternatively Trelew/Rio Gallegos/Malvinas” added the governor who underlined “we gave it our full support”.
In recent meetings in Buenos Aires, Geneva and London, Argentine and UK delegations have been discussing among other issues additional flights to the Falklands. The UK delegation included Falklands representatives in these negotiations.
The meeting between Das Neves and Aerolineas was originally to talk about new air links from Argentina's flag carrier to Patagonia cities.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Didn't the Islanders previously determine that Aerolineas was not an acceptable option?Posted 1 hour ago 0
Who would want to fly Aerolineas, why not Austral a much better airline, or was when I was there.Posted 40 minutes ago 0