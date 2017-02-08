Falklands' police has established date of damage at the Argentine cemetery

8th Wednesday, February 2017 - 11:12 UTC Full article

The damage of the case and Virgin's statue at the Argentine cemetery in Darwin

The Royal Falkland Islands Police which is investigating damage perpetrated against a case and a Virgin's statue at the Argentine cemetery in Darwin has been able to establish the vandal actions occurred prior to the beginning of December 2016.

In order to assist in ascertaining the exact date of the incident, RFIP officers have been speaking to people who have recently visited the cemetery.

Police are now appealing for anyone who has visited the cemetery during the months of October and November 2016 to contact them on 28100. The Investigation Team are especially keen to view photographs of the case and statue, in either a damaged or undamaged condition, taken during this time.

The reported damage within the Argentine cemetery was discovered during the last week of January.

The Royal Falkland Island Police have received an excellent public response during this enquiry and would again like to thank those who have already provided assistance. Information can also be provided in confidence on 28112