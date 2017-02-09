Attacks on judiciary “demoralizing” says Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court

Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee has said he found the president’s attacks on the judiciary “disheartening” and “demoralizing,” according to a Democratic senator. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut disclosed the comments from Judge Neil Gorsuch after meeting with the nominee on Wednesday, as the candidate for the high court vacancy paid a series of courtesy visits to senators.
In a tweet this past weekend, Trump lashed out at Judge James Robart after he issued a stay on the president’s refugee and immigration ban.
“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” Trump tweeted.
That comment drew rebukes from Republicans and Democrats. Blumenthal said that in his meeting with Gorsuch, the federal judge said Trump’s criticism was “demoralizing and disheartening.” Gorsuch’s confirmation team confirmed the judge’s comments.
Blumenthal said later on Wednesday that unless Gorsuch goes public with his concerns, the US public will conclude that he is more likely to be a “rubber stamp” for the president.
“He needs to condemn Donald Trump’s attacks publicly and it needs to be much stronger, more explicit and direct than has been done so far,” Blumenthal said. “Unless it is done publicly in a clear condemnation, it will not establish his independence.”
Trump kept up his criticism of members of the judiciary Wednesday, slamming the court that is deliberating his executive order and describing motivations as “so political.” He made the comments while speaking to a group of police chiefs and sheriffs.
Gorsuch is making the rounds in the Senate, drawing praise from Republicans but skepticism from many Democrats, including Blumenthal.
President Trump's reaction to not getting his own way from the Judiciary, reads like the reaction of a 3 year old child who throws a tantrum for not getting what he or she wants.Posted 11 hours ago +3
Thank you for that rather revealing comment, Bisley.Posted 7 hours ago +1
So Bisley, who is very right-wing, not only believes that a 'radical leftist senator' (in his own imagination) will be reasonable and fair minded enough to consider voting for a candidate nominated by the opposition, but also thinks a conservative judge nominated by Trump has so little integrity that he would tell a bald-faced lie to get himself elected. And Bisley appears to approve of this.
As for the US court system, it is designed to be political. Judges are appointed by the president or the legislature; in some states they are even elected in partisan elections. They are supposed to be a check on the powers of the President and Congress, which is exactly why Trump is attacking them. He's used to giving orders as a CEO, and now he wants and expects the powers of an elected dictator. So in order to centralise power on himself, he is trying to turn the American people against the very system that protects them.
Or two faced liar.Posted 6 hours ago +1
Either way, who is right and who is in the wrong.