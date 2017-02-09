Attacks on judiciary “demoralizing” says Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court

9th Thursday, February 2017 - 11:54 UTC Full article

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” Trump tweeted.

Federal Judge Neil Gorsuch said Trump’s criticism was “demoralizing and disheartening.” Gorsuch’s confirmation team confirmed the judge’s comments.

Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee has said he found the president’s attacks on the judiciary “disheartening” and “demoralizing,” according to a Democratic senator. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut disclosed the comments from Judge Neil Gorsuch after meeting with the nominee on Wednesday, as the candidate for the high court vacancy paid a series of courtesy visits to senators.

In a tweet this past weekend, Trump lashed out at Judge James Robart after he issued a stay on the president’s refugee and immigration ban.

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” Trump tweeted.

That comment drew rebukes from Republicans and Democrats. Blumenthal said that in his meeting with Gorsuch, the federal judge said Trump’s criticism was “demoralizing and disheartening.” Gorsuch’s confirmation team confirmed the judge’s comments.

Blumenthal said later on Wednesday that unless Gorsuch goes public with his concerns, the US public will conclude that he is more likely to be a “rubber stamp” for the president.

“He needs to condemn Donald Trump’s attacks publicly and it needs to be much stronger, more explicit and direct than has been done so far,” Blumenthal said. “Unless it is done publicly in a clear condemnation, it will not establish his independence.”

Trump kept up his criticism of members of the judiciary Wednesday, slamming the court that is deliberating his executive order and describing motivations as “so political.” He made the comments while speaking to a group of police chiefs and sheriffs.

Gorsuch is making the rounds in the Senate, drawing praise from Republicans but skepticism from many Democrats, including Blumenthal.