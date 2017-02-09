Macri to launch “Patagonia Project” for southern Argentina provinces

The Argentine president is thinking about developing the rich deep south but also is thinking about midterm elections next October

Argentine president Mauricio Macri is scheduled to launch on Thursday the much expected “Patagonia Project”, a massive ambitious development program for the southern provinces similar to the “Belgrano Plan” which was recently launched for the northern provinces.

Macri who is currently in the Patagonian resort of San Martin de los Andes with his wife Juliana Awada and daughter Antonia celebrating his 58th birthday, has invited the region's governors to participate in the official launching of the project which is to take place in the city of Viedma, Rio Negro province.

The project was built on the “Belgrano Plan” experience which promotes social, production and infrastructure development, with the purpose of sponsoring growth and opportunities, in the five Patagonia provinces of the Argentine vast south.

The “Belgrano Plan” has an initial budget for this year equivalent to US$ 6 billion, with special emphasis in infrastructure: roads, railways, water and waterways, housing, education and healthcare.

Later this month Macri is also scheduled to visit Tierra del Fuego and Santa Cruz provinces, and Antarctica, making him the third Argentine president to travel to the frozen continent.

The Patagonia Project as well as the Belgrano Plan clearly can also be described as a political effort in a midterm election year, when it will be crucial for President Macri to ensure a stronger congressional representation.

Although he was been quiet successful in managing a coalition which has passed much of his legislative initiatives, investors are still cautious and fearful of a comeback ot the hegemonic Peronist movement, which remains divided following the twelve years of the Kirchner administrations and populist policies.