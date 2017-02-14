Punta Arenas cruise season described as “a true record”

14th Tuesday, February 2017 - 10:05 UTC Full article

Over the weekend 4.000 visitors from the Silver Spirit, Queen Victoria and Stella Australis, landed in Punta Arenas

Punta Arenas is enjoying a record cruise season with over 20.000 visitors in the last week according to the numbers released by the port's authority. This includes the 4.000 which landed over the weekend from the Silver Spirit, Queen Victoria and Stella Australis.

This amounts to nine major cruise calls in the last seven days, over 20.000 visitors which compares favorably with the best seven-day period of 2016, the last week of January with five cruise calls and 13.000 visitors.

Ignacio Covacevich general manager of the Austral Port Corporation anticipated that “by the end of this week we will have received in this season 38 international cruise calls and some 76.000 visitors and crewmembers. Compared to the same period last season, with 31 calls and 61.000 passengers and crewmembers, a true record”

Covacevich added that climate conditions permitting, during February 2017, “we will be receiving 23 international calls and 35.700 visitors, which is 7.000 more than in February 2016, with 16 cruise calls and 28.600 passengers”