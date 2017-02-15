Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, February 16th 2017 - 08:09 UTC

Argentine prosecution accuses President Macri of conflicts of interest

Wednesday, February 15th 2017 - 09:18 UTC
Full article 3 comments
Prosecutors and Macri's opponents allege the president's family business benefited from the financial terms of the deal, which they say canceled part of the debt. Prosecutors and Macri's opponents allege the president's family business benefited from the financial terms of the deal, which they say canceled part of the debt.

An Argentine prosecutor on Tuesday demanded a judicial investigation into alleged financial conflicts of interest by the country's President Mauricio Macri and family. Macri is accused of a conflict of interest in overseeing a deal as president to settle debts incurred by the postal service in a period when it was controlled by his father's business. His government has denied any wrongdoing.

 Public prosecutor Juan Pedro Zoni filed the demand with a federal judge who must now decide whether to launch a full judicial investigation.

Prosecutors and Macri's opponents allege the conservative president's family business benefited unfairly from the financial terms of the deal, which they say effectively canceled part of the debt.

Leftist opposition lawmaker Victoria Donda branded it an “act of corruption,” in comments on the radio.

Argentine authorities in December opened a separate investigation into Macri for alleged nepotism in a decree that extended a tax amnesty to his father and other officials' families.

Categories: Politics, Argentina.
Tags: Argentina, Juan Pedro Zoni, Macri conflicts of interest, Mauricio Macri President, Victoria Donda.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules
  • Enrique Massot

    This is indeed a major scandal for the Macri administration. A Macri in government literally melting down a huge debt of the Macri group surely will not be digested that easily by electors who voted in the belief that honesty and transparency was coming to government.

    Posted 12 hours ago 0
  • DemonTree

    So at the same time as he goes after CFK for corruption, Macri is creating his own scandals. He was supposed to be bringing in more honesty and transparency; does he think the voters won't care? Worse, is he right?

    Posted 11 hours ago 0
  • Think

    This is his end...
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JSUIQgEVDM4

    Posted 10 hours ago 0
Read all comments

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

Most Commented