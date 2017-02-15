Argentine prosecution accuses President Macri of conflicts of interest

An Argentine prosecutor on Tuesday demanded a judicial investigation into alleged financial conflicts of interest by the country's President Mauricio Macri and family. Macri is accused of a conflict of interest in overseeing a deal as president to settle debts incurred by the postal service in a period when it was controlled by his father's business. His government has denied any wrongdoing.
Public prosecutor Juan Pedro Zoni filed the demand with a federal judge who must now decide whether to launch a full judicial investigation.
Prosecutors and Macri's opponents allege the conservative president's family business benefited unfairly from the financial terms of the deal, which they say effectively canceled part of the debt.
Leftist opposition lawmaker Victoria Donda branded it an “act of corruption,” in comments on the radio.
Argentine authorities in December opened a separate investigation into Macri for alleged nepotism in a decree that extended a tax amnesty to his father and other officials' families.
This is indeed a major scandal for the Macri administration. A Macri in government literally melting down a huge debt of the Macri group surely will not be digested that easily by electors who voted in the belief that honesty and transparency was coming to government.Posted 12 hours ago 0
So at the same time as he goes after CFK for corruption, Macri is creating his own scandals. He was supposed to be bringing in more honesty and transparency; does he think the voters won't care? Worse, is he right?Posted 11 hours ago 0
This is his end...Posted 10 hours ago 0
