Trump on the phone with Macri; invitation to the White House

16th Thursday, February 2017 - 11:31 UTC Full article

Macri speaking with Trump from his office at the Olivos presidential residence

United States president Donald Trump was on the phone on Wednesday afternoon to speak with his Argentine peer Mauricio Macri. The five minute talk, according to Argentine sources, addressed the bilateral agenda, the Venezuela situation and an invitation for Macri to visit US sometime in April/June.

The presidents agreed that their foreign ministers, who will be meeting in Germany on G20 and security issues, coordinate the date and details of the visit.

Trump revealed to Macri he was very happy since he was delivering, as promised, new jobs for US workers.

The Argentine version of the exchange said the two leaders also talked about regional affairs and in particular the Venezuelan situation.

Macri received the phone call at the official presidential residence in Olivos and dialogue was “most cordial and showed how close the presidents feel”

During the phone call at his office, Macri was accompanied by cabinet chief Marcos Peña; head of Executive advisors Jose Torello and Strategic Affairs Secretary Fulvio Pompeo.

The conversation was in English, although the US president manages Spanish. Macri had already spoken Trump, back in November when he was president elect.