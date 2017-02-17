Falkland Islands won the Best Destination Award in the Wave Awards in London

17th Friday, February 2017 - 19:31 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands Tourist Board are pleased to announce that the Falkland Islands won the best destination award in the Wave Awards in London; finalists in this category included Abu Dhabi, Akureyri, Dublin, Palma, Santa Cruz and Seattle.

Former Director of International Communications, Tony Mason, entered the Falkland Islands in this category with a written submission on what the Islands had to offer, and what made us stand out from the crowd; this was then voted on by a panel of 16 cruise travel experts.

The Falkland Islands were also nominated in the Consumer voting category of Favourite Cruise Destination along with Greece, Barbados and Croatia. Greece won this category.

This is the second year of The Wave Awards which celebrate excellence within the cruise sector.

Thank you to all the parties involved in the industry locally who work towards making us so successful and win these awards.

For a complete list of winners, see below:

PORTS & DESTINATIONS

Best UK Departure Port: Associated British Ports Southampton

HIGH COMMENDATION: Port of Tyne

Best Destination: Falkland Islands

Best UK Attraction or Excursion: Intercruises, Tower of London

HIGH COMMENDATION: Her Majesty’s Yacht Britannia, Edinburgh

Best International Attraction or Excursion: Celebrity Cruises, Chef’s Market Discoveries

ONBOARD

Best for Environment & Sustainability: Hurtigruten

Best for Cuisine: Oceania Cruises

HIGH COMMENDATION: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Europa 2

Best for Entertainment: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best for Wellbeing & Spas: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Best for LGBT: Celebrity Cruises

Best for Enrichment: Voyages to Antiquity

HIGH COMMENDATION: Cunard

Best for Accommodation: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

HIGH COMMENDATION: Cunard

PASSENGER FAVOURITES

Passenger Favourite Cruise Agent: Bolsover Cruise Club

HIGH COMMENDATION: Cruise Nation

HIGH COMMENDATION: Iglu Cruise

Passenger Favourite Airline: Emirates

HIGH COMMENDATION: British Airways

HIGH COMMENDATION: Thomson

Passenger Favourite Destination: Greece

HIGH COMMENDATION: Barbados

HIGH COMMENDATION: Croatia

Passenger Favourite Specialist Cruise Line: Azamara Club Cruises

HIGH COMMENDATION: Silversea

HIGH COMMENDATION: Voyages to Antiquity

Passenger Favourite Luxury Cruise Line: Crystal Cruises

HIGH COMMENDATION: Cunard

HIGH COMMENDATION: Oceania Cruises

Passenger Favourite River Cruise Line: Viking Cruises

HIGH COMMENDATION: Saga River Cruises

HIGH COMMENDATION: Riviera Travel

Passenger Favourite Ocean Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

HIGH COMMENDATION: Celebrity Cruises

HIGH COMMENDATION: Royal Caribbean International

INDUSTRY

Best Digital or Web-based Service or Platform: Cruise Nation

Best Advertising, Marketing or PR Campaign: Cunard, Queen Mary 2. Remastered.

HIGH COMMENDATION: Thomson Cruises, #NotForMe social media campaign

Best Escorted & Specialist Tour Operator: Titan Travel

Best Transfer Service: Avalon Waterways

HIGH COMMENDATION: Ports Direct

Best Cruise Agent: World Travel Holdings

HIGH COMMENDATION: Imagine Cruising

Best Online Travel Agent: Cruise Nation

HIGH COMMENDATION: Iglu Cruise

Best Individual Cruise Consultant: Stacy Day, ROL Cruise

HIGH COMMENDATION: Zoltan Biczo, Ponders Cruise & Travel

CRUISE LINE

Best New Ship Launch: Royal Caribbean International, Harmony of the Seas

HIGH COMMENDATION: Holland America Line, ms Koningsdam

Best Specialist Cruise Line: Azamara Club Cruises

Best Value for Money Cruise Line: Saga Cruise

Best Family Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Best Adventure Cruise Line: Silversea Expeditions

Best Premium Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

HIGH COMMENDATION: Oceania Cruises

Best Luxury Cruise line: Seabourn

HIGH COMMENDATION: Crystal Cruises

Best River Cruise Line: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

HIGH COMMENDATION: Avalon Waterways

Best Ocean Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

