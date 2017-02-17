Matthew Hedges new British Ambassador to Paraguay

Ambassador Mathew James Hedges will take up his appointment in Asunción in August 2017

Mr Matthew Hedges has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Paraguay in succession to Dr Jeremy Hobbs, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr. Hedges will take up his appointment in August 2017.

Mathew James Hedges has a Master in Public Policy, International Relations from Princeton University and joined the FCO in 1999. According to his CV, between 2012 and 2015, he was deputy head of the Mission in Rangoon, Burma. From 2009 to 2012

Mr. Hedges was head of political section in Tokyo and before that, 2008/09 head of Turks & Caicos Islands Governor's office. In 2006 House of Commons International Development and 2008, Senior Clerk Select Committee. In 2005, Head of Chancery, Basra. 2005/06, FCO team leader EU constitutional treaty/future of Europe, EU Directorate. From 2001 to 2005, Second Secretary Political in Rabat, and in 2000, adviser to the UK mission to the UN in New York. And in 1999/2000, Desk Officer Nato Enlargement and Security Policy Department.

The UK embassy to Paraguay was reopened in 2013 as part of the UK government’s plan to recover lost ground in Latin-America. The British embassy in Asunción was closed in 2005 and had since had a non resident ambassador based in Buenos Aires.

Outgoing Dr. Jeremy Hobbs is an expert in Latin-American affairs and has held several posts in the region, Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico, before his appointment to Paraguay.