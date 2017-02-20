Conference on 30 years on Falklands' seafood market development

20th Monday, February 2017 - 17:15 UTC Full article

Falklands squid has world recognition

A conference on “Thirty years of market development of Falklands' seafood”, by Loligo Seafood SL Commercial Director, Jean Baptiste Chassin is scheduled for next Tuesday, 21st February, at the Chamber of Commerce in Stanley.

The conference is considered a unique opportunity for Fisheries Managers, Policy Makers, Administrators and anyone involved or interested in our seafood industry to learn more at firsthand about this fundamental area of the seafood business from someone who has been at the forefront of the commercialization of Falklands' products for thirty years.

The presentation will be centered on squid dorytheusisgahi but will also encompass references to the other species of the Falklands' fishery.

Jean Baptiste is a graduate in Business Administration from the French Business School HEC, and a Doctor in Econometrics from Paris University. He has been a seafood Sales and Marketing Executive since 1986 and has worked with Falkland products, particularly squid, from the commencement of the fishery.

Loligo Seafood SL is the sales and marketing joint venture company of Fortuna Limited.