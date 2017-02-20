Conference on 30 years on Falklands' seafood market development

A conference on “Thirty years of market development of Falklands' seafood”, by Loligo Seafood SL Commercial Director, Jean Baptiste Chassin is scheduled for next Tuesday, 21st February, at the Chamber of Commerce in Stanley.
The conference is considered a unique opportunity for Fisheries Managers, Policy Makers, Administrators and anyone involved or interested in our seafood industry to learn more at firsthand about this fundamental area of the seafood business from someone who has been at the forefront of the commercialization of Falklands' products for thirty years.
The presentation will be centered on squid dorytheusisgahi but will also encompass references to the other species of the Falklands' fishery.
Jean Baptiste is a graduate in Business Administration from the French Business School HEC, and a Doctor in Econometrics from Paris University. He has been a seafood Sales and Marketing Executive since 1986 and has worked with Falkland products, particularly squid, from the commencement of the fishery.
Loligo Seafood SL is the sales and marketing joint venture company of Fortuna Limited.
Wooooooow...Posted 6 hours ago 0
Thirty years of seafood market development to come up with some ugly plastic bags of smelly fishbait called... “Unwashed Loligo” and...“Dirty Squid”...
https://www.crabnlug.co.uk/shop/bait/dirty-squid/
Ya Kelper Squatters are surely aiming at the Gourmet segment..., ain't ya lads...?
I “think” you need to do some thinking.Posted 3 hours ago 0
Loligo sells for an excellent price, is a high quality squid and is considered a delicacy in Southern Europe. Only an idiot would use it as bait.
And I “Think” you need to do some reading..., Kelper BrianF.I...:Posted 3 hours ago 0
”Falkland’s Loligo squid (unwashed) is an essential all year round bait for most keen sea anglers, be it from shore or boat you should have Loligo squid for every session. Every fish in the sea from the tiniest whitening to the largest of rays and sharks will soon be hooked when offerd squid baits.
Being in its most natural form Loligo squid is not bleached or washed unlike calamari so it therefore retains all its natural scent and juice’s, just what any fish prowling in front of your rods will be looking to eat.”
https://www.crabnlug.co.uk/shop/uncategorized/falklands-loligo-squid-unwashed/