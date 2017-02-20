La Nacion analyst apologizes for interview inaccuracies

Political and diplomatic analyst from Argentine newspaper La Nacion has altered an online version of an interview due to his inaccurate reporting of an interview with the British Ambassador in Argentina.
The interview given by Ambassador Mark Kent to Martin Dinatale, “intimated that after Britain and Argentina work through various items they might well talk about sovereignty,” explained MLA Gavin Short on a social network site.
He added: “There was also mention of our ‘interests’ and not wishes. These interviews are recorded and the recordings clearly show that the Ambassador did NOT use those words.”
He drew attention to an Embassy circular as follows: The interview published by La Nación on Sunday contained some quotes attributed to the Ambassador that were not accurate, including the one used as a title.
The title read: “We can work on a lot of bilateral issues before we speak of the islands’ sovereignty.”
The Ambassador’s actual words were: “We can work together on a lot of bilateral issues, leaving the sovereignty issue to one side.”
The other phrase was: “When we talk about the future of the islands we have to recognise the islanders, their interests, their life.”
The Ambassador’s words were: “When we talk about the future of the islands we have to recognise the Islanders, recognise their rights, their hopes, their fears.”
The Embassy sent the correct quotes to Mr Dinatale taken from their own recording of the interview, and asked him to amend - at least - the online version of the interview, which he has done.
The Embassy said Mr Dinatale expressed his apologies and said it was what he had heard on his own recording, and it had not been done deliberately or in bad fith. (Penguin News)
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Think....yup, here we go again....it's those nasty Engrish, they translated it wrong, it's only what the reporter wished he said......but hold on, that is not the issue in question....deception, deflection....surely not.Posted 2 hours ago +1
Notice La Nacion is apologising for deliberately changing the words to intimate something other than what was said.
Notice there has been no complaints about the Embassy translation because it is one of the correct ways to say in English what he said in Spanish. The intimation is the same.
Notice that he has admitted it was an error on their part (...yeah, 'what he had heard on the tape'...)
It is amusing that you keep posting the same irrelevant post, when it has absolutely nothing to do with the issue.
It sounds to me like Think and the reporter had a similar level education.....having trouble transcribing Spanish to Spanish, thinking that things have been said when they hadn't. Can you imagine the translation the Argentines would come up with, if the interviews were in English.
It would appear that you Argentines struggle with understanding your own language.
Here we go..., again ;-)Posted 4 hours ago 0
darragh
“it had not been done deliberately or in bad faith”
Yeah - OK we believe you.
pgerman
The issue, and the irony, is that La Nacion is considered by argentine nacionalists and peronists a “pro-british” newspaper...
DemonTree
So what is the point of 'misinterpreting' the quotes? Just wishful thinking? Or trying to gain support for Macri by suggesting his approach is working? Seems pointless to get people's hopes up only to dash them.
Jo Bloggs
People hear what they want to hear. At least he accepted that he was wrong and acknowledged the corrections.
Islander1
Think?- care to correct your earlier comment
James Marshall
Of course he won't , there is one thing Think, Voice and Mr Kohen have in common, they are all hit and run merchants...
Briton
Im sure the argentine papers stated that he said Argentina owned everything and had sovereignty over everyone,
I could be wrong of course lol.
Think
Mr. Islander1
I will be happy to correct anything in my earlier comment..., if wrong...
I'll repeat my early comment below... Would you be so kind to read it and point me where it does need any correction...?
- ”1) Mr. Mark Kent..., UK ambassador to Argentina, who..., besides Engrish..., speaks Spanish..., Portuguese..., French..., Dutch..., Vietnamese and Thai..., gave this specific interview in SPANISH to an Argentinean newspaper...
2) All evidence shows (and the parts agree) that what Mr. Kent said, in SPANISH was...:
- “Pero tenemos muchas cosas que podemos trabajar en conjunto, APARTE DEL tema de la soberanía.”
Etc...,Etc...,Etc...
Chuckle..., chuckle... & chuckle...
So,although Mr.Dinatale has “apologised” for his error, you know better ?Posted 2 hours ago 0
Why am I not surprised at this !