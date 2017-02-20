Malcorra admits “very big difference” on the Falklands/Malvinas issue with UK

Malcorra besides meeting with Boris Johnson, confirmed the US/Argentina bilateral agenda in talks with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (Pic EFE)

Foreign minister Susana Malcorra admitted that the difference with the UK on the Falklands/Malvinas and sovereignty is “very big”, following her meeting with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the International Security Conference which took place in Munich, Germany.

“It was the first issue we talked about. The two of us exposed our positions very clearly”, according to Ms Malcorra. A brief release on the minister's activities and meetings in Munich was posted in the Argentine ministry's site.

“It is evident we have a very big difference which refers to the Malvinas issue” Malcorra is quoted.

The minister also points out that before dialogue on the Falklands/Malvinas issue with Johnson, the foreign secretary “apologized for the issue of the graves” in relation to the recent damages reported in the Darwin cemetery, which Falklands' police is investigating.

The release also refers to the bilateral agenda with the United States and the new administration which has been “reconfirmed” and is alive, and it is the “commitment” of the president Trump administration to “advance'' on those issues.

With Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ”our impression was very positive, we went through the common agenda and reconfirmed those issues as they were outlined by the visit of former president Barack Obama last year“.

”It's only natural that new issues might surface, as we move along the agenda, but this is only natural, but the main thing is we have a commitment to advance in the agenda“, added Maldorra.

Nevertheless the Argentine minister said ”we are trying to understand the policies outlined by the new US administration: many of those messages have to translate into political decisions, and where they point to, so that is why the bilateral agreement, reconfirming our agenda is so important“.

Finally Malcorra confirmed that ”we are working on a meeting of presidents Trump and Macri which should be sometime next April, June, depending on the agendas“”.