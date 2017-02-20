New 130 meters long krill fishing vessel to operate in Antarctica

20th Monday, February 2017 - 19:17 UTC Full article

“The ship's operations will be energy efficient, with a bio-refinery capable of processing raw krill material in the Antarctic,” said Webjørn Eikrem

Aker Bio Marine has signed a contract with Vard shipyard to design and construct a modern krill fishing vessel that will operate in the Antarctic. The ship, which is 130m-long, 23m-wide, will be also equipped with environmentally friendly technologies. The hull of the vessel will be built by Vard's Tulcea, Romania, shipyard.

“All plans and specifications are developed in cooperation with fishermen from Aker BioMarine and engineers from Vard,” Webjørn Eikrem, EVP Production and Supply Chain in Aker BioMarine explained.

“The ship's operations will be energy efficient, with a bio-refinery capable of processing raw krill material in the Antarctic,” the executive added.

Including owner furnished supplies, the total value of the order is NOK 1 billion (about US$ 119.5 million), MarineLog reported.

The Oslo-based company is a provider of bio marine ingredients through a 100 per cent traceable supply chain that it also owns and controls, and it was the first krill company to be awarded Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification. The delivery of the vessel is scheduled by the last quarter of the next year. (FIS).