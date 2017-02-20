Tony Blair proposes a cross-party movement to rethink Brexit: “ideologues are driving the bus”

Tony Blair has called on pro-Europeans to form a new cross-party movement to persuade the public they were wrong to vote to leave the EU. In an impassioned speech, the former prime minister said “progressives” should make it their “mission” to reverse the outcome of the referendum last June.
Speaking at the London headquarters of Bloomberg, where David Cameron first set out his plan for an in/out vote on Britain’s EU membership, Mr Blair rejected the idea that leaving was now “inevitable”.
He said that when people had voted last year they had not understood the full cost of withdrawal – including the potential break-up of the UK, with Scottish independence “back on the table” and with renewed credibility.
The former PM said: “I accept right now there is no widespread appetite to re-think. But the people voted without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit. As these terms become clear, it is their right to change their mind. Our mission is to persuade them to do so.
“I don’t know if we can succeed. But I do know we will suffer a rancorous verdict from future generations if we do not try.
“This is not the time for retreat, indifference or despair; but the time to rise up in defence of what we believe – calmly, patiently, winning the argument by the force of argument; but without fear and with the conviction we act in the true interests of Britain.”
They wanted Britain, he said, to become a “low tax, light regulation, offshore free market hub” which was the “exact opposite” of the “fairer capitalism” with a better deal for workers which voters had been promised.
“The ideologues are the ones driving this bus. This free market vision would require major re-structuring of the British economy and its tax and welfare system,” he said.
Mr Blair said that in the absence of any effective opposition, the pro-Europeans would have to form a cross-party movement to build support for Britain staying in the EU.
“The debilitation of the Labour Party is the facilitator of Brexit. I hate to say that, but it is true. What this means is that we have to build a movement which stretches across party lines; and devise new ways of communication,” he said.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson accused the former prime minister of “insulting the intelligence of the electorate” in arguing they had voted the wrong way.
“This is the guy who would have taken our country into the euro with what would have been catastrophic consequences,” he told Sky News.
“This is the guy who dragooned the United Kingdom into the Iraq War on a completely false prospectus with consequences which foreign ministers here are still trying to deal with.
“I urge the British people to rise up and turn off the TV next time Blair comes on with his condescending campaign.”
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Dear Tony:Posted 7 hours ago 0
Who drove the genocidal Iraq War but lying Neocons ideologues like you?
The pot calling the kettle? You have no sense of decency left? None?
B Liar was the first politician to get me out on the street in a protest march. It was the anti Iraq war demo in London biggest ever in the UK, more than a million people. I will be out on the streets again if this serial liar's wishes ever gain any traction. This man, as Bush's poodle has helped turn the Middle East into a bloodbath. All these years later the mayhem continues and the tide of refugees it sparked is an unwelcome side effect making it a double whammy.Posted 7 hours ago 0
I didn't know you were on that march too, The Voice. It's too bad none of these leaders were listening then.Posted 7 hours ago 0
Blair has completely lost it, if he wanted to campaign he should have done it before the referendum. It IS too late now, and people will only believe they were wrong if and when they see it for themselves. I think he's right about who is driving the bus and their plans, but this is what people voted for. If they wanted a fairer deal for workers they should have chosen differently.