Falklands' thriving community underlined by visiting Ilford North MP

22nd Wednesday, February 2017 - 07:53 UTC Full article

MP Wes Streeting lays a wreath at the Liberation Monument in Stanley

British lawmaker Ilford North MP Wes Streeting visited the Falkland Islands as part of a cross-party Parliamentary visit this week. With the 35th anniversary of the Falklands War coming in April, the visit was aimed at giving British politicians a better look at the problems facing the islanders today.

Mr Streeting said: “It was a huge honour to lay a wreath on behalf of the Labour Party in Port Stanley to remember the service and the sacrifice of all those who liberated the Falkland Islands in 1982, particularly after meeting veterans of the Falklands War and hearing the stories of the Islanders whose lives were turned upside down during the Argentine invasion.

“During our short visit to the Falklands, we’ve seen the fruits of their success 35 years on: a prosperous and thriving community with a bright future. The UK’s commitment to defending the self-determination of the Falkland Islands remains absolute.

“Our cross-party delegation returns to London with a range of issues to pick up with the UK government around Brexit, trade, tourism, defence and procurement following a wide range of meetings with Falkland islanders - from business leaders to school pupils”.