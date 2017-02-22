Rosario and Liverpool twinned in promoting human rights and inclusion

Rosario mayor Monica Fein and Joe Anderson from Liverpool will sign the agreement which was worked out through cultural organizations

The Argentine city of Rosario and Liverpool in England will sign on Wednesday a cooperation agreement to jointly work in human rights and inclusion issues, the first such accord between mayors of the two countries since the end of the 1982 conflict.

Rosario mayor Monica Fein and Joe Anderson from Liverpool will sign the agreement which was worked out through cultural organizations, the Rosario Foundation for Democracy, and the National Museums Liverpool.

“Rosario has shown its standing commitment with human rights, every day we work to create fair opportunities and greater inclusion”, said Ms Fein from London, adding that the agreement will help to take consolidated experiences and transfer them to Argentina's second largest city.

Mayor Anderson in a brief statement said Liverpool is a global distinctive city and one of its main priorities is to qualify people to enjoy the best quality life possible and reach their potential to help reduce inequalities and improve opportunities.

The accord will be signed in Liverpool at 12:30 and will set the foundations for cooperation in promoting tolerance, inclusion and promotion of human rights.

Foundation for Democracy chairman Guillermo Whpei said the agency has been working on the accord for over a year and it was possible in merit to contacts with Dr. David Fleming Director of National Museums Liverpool.

“We've been talking with Dr. Fleming over the possibility of twinning the two cities, Rosario and Liverpool, because for us human rights are above all other differences”, said M. Whpei.

Fleming described the event as a milestone for Liverpool since Ms Fein is an important player in Argentine politics and “we are proud of her visit to Liverpool, because it is the result of the international association of two cultural organizations”.