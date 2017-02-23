Brazil foreign minister resigns citing health concerns

23rd Thursday, February 2017 - 08:20 UTC Full article

Serra, 74, said health problems made him unable to keep up with the rhythm of leading the foreign ministry of Latin America's biggest nation.

Brazil's Foreign Minister Jose Serra resigned citing health concerns, in a new blow to Michel Temer's administration. Serra, 74, said health problems made him unable to keep up with the rhythm of leading the foreign ministry of Latin America's biggest nation.

Serra disclosed the medical problems he is addressing and which last December required major surgery. A government source said it was related to his spine and doctors recommended four months of repose and no travelling.

Serra is a highly experienced official and former presidential candidate. He was also Health minister, governor and mayor of Sao Paulo. He returns to his Senate seat. He was mentioned as a presidential hopeful for 2018.

Temer has low popularity ratings amid a vast corruption scandal. He took over as president in May to replace Dilma Rousseff, who was later impeached.

Temer already had lost seven leading members of his government -- six ministers and a senior adviser. The president is expected to announce the appointment of a new foreign and justice ministers following the Carnival holidays.

Brazil's economy shrank 3.5% in 2015 and an estimated 3.6% last year.