Rosario and Liverpool mayors sign human rights enhancement agreement

23rd Thursday, February 2017 - 10:31 UTC Full article

The two mayors at Liverpool's office when the agreement was signed

Mayors of Rosario, Argentina and Liverpool, Monica Fein and Joseph Anderson signed a human rights cooperation agreement on Wednesday in Liverpool, the first of its kind between Argentine and British cities since the 1982 conflict.

“This is a fraternity and cooperation agreement to enhance the sensibility process of our cities' residents” said mayor Fein, who added that “the city of Rosario believes that human rights are a crucial pillar of democracy, the essence of which guarantees coesxtence and respect for differences in our ever more complex communities”.

“At a time when markets set rules of the game, we trust people, we trust the generation of a more humane economy and with Liverpool we have been working for some time on this, we share a network of cities and this enables us to implement common public policies”.

The Socialist mayor said she was hopeful the agreement was not a mere expression of good political will but a confirmation of social and cultural inclusion policies and against discrimination.

Mayor Anderson said that one of the main priorities of Liverpool is to train people so they can enjoy the best quality of life possible and reach their full potential, cutting inequalities and improving residents development opportunities.

David Fleming director of National Museums of Liverpool, one of the sponsors of the agreement together with the Argentine side, the representative of the Foundation for Democracy, Guillermo Whpei, described the event as “a milestone for the city of Liverpool”.

Mayor Fein anticipated she had invited her peer to visit Rosario next November when the city hosts the International congress of Museums which among those attending includes the Museums of Liverpool.