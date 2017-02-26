Argentine economy finally seems to have began a rebound

26th Sunday, February 2017 - 11:29 UTC Full article

Last year was difficult as President Macri enacted a number of market-friendly reforms aimed at liberalizing the economy, which in the short-term led to rampant inflation.

Argentina's economic activity rose 1.6% in December compared with the previous month, government data showed, a sign the economy likely expanded in the fourth quarter after a long recession. The economy fell 0.1% in December year over year and closed 2016 down 2.3% compared with 2015.

That ended a difficult year for Argentina as President Mauricio Macri enacted a number of market-friendly reforms aimed at liberalizing the economy and encouraging investment, which in the short-term contributed to rampant inflation.

The month-on-month rise in December shows the economy likely began a rebound in the fourth quarter of 2016 after four straight quarters of declines. Government statistics agency INDEC will publish fourth quarter GDP data next month.

Economic activity rose 1.2% month-on-month in November and was flat in October, Indec said in its report, both downward revisions from its estimates last month.