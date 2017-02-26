Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, February 26th 2017 - 17:57 UTC

Argentine economy finally seems to have began a rebound

Sunday, February 26th 2017 - 11:29 UTC
Full article 1 comment
Last year was difficult as President Macri enacted a number of market-friendly reforms aimed at liberalizing the economy, which in the short-term led to rampant inflation. Last year was difficult as President Macri enacted a number of market-friendly reforms aimed at liberalizing the economy, which in the short-term led to rampant inflation.

Argentina's economic activity rose 1.6% in December compared with the previous month, government data showed, a sign the economy likely expanded in the fourth quarter after a long recession. The economy fell 0.1% in December year over year and closed 2016 down 2.3% compared with 2015.

 That ended a difficult year for Argentina as President Mauricio Macri enacted a number of market-friendly reforms aimed at liberalizing the economy and encouraging investment, which in the short-term contributed to rampant inflation.

The month-on-month rise in December shows the economy likely began a rebound in the fourth quarter of 2016 after four straight quarters of declines. Government statistics agency INDEC will publish fourth quarter GDP data next month.

Economic activity rose 1.2% month-on-month in November and was flat in October, Indec said in its report, both downward revisions from its estimates last month.

Categories: Economy, Politics, Argentina.
Tags: Argentina, Argentine economy, Mauricio Macri President.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules
  • Kanye

    Economic recovery:

    Enrique will be so disappointed!

    Posted 4 minutes ago 0
Read all comments

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

Most Commented