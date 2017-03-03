Bolivian president rushed to Cuba for medical attention is recovering with “positive outlook”

3rd Friday, March 2017

Bolivian President Evo Morales has been treated for a throat viral infection in Cuba and will stay on the Caribbean island for several days of medical observation, Bolivia's Vice President and acting head of state Alvaro Garcia Linera said on Thursday.

“His health is under control and the medical outlook is positive,” Garcia Linera told a news conference in La Paz.

Morales, 57, went to Cuba for treatment on Wednesday after a sore throat robbed him of his voice, causing him to cancel public appearances. The leftist former coca farmer was expected to return to Bolivia in five days, Garcia Linera said.

The vice president added that Morales suffered from a problem in his vocal chords, sinusitis and strong pain in the right part of his abdomen that has kept him from sleeping.

Morales was rushed Wednesday night to Cuba for emergency treatment after being seen by Bolivian doctors. Morales had nasal surgery done by Cuban doctors in 2009, but the procedure was conducted at a clinic in Bolivia's capital.

Morales took office in the Andean country in 2006 and was elected to a third term in 2014. He said last year he may run for a fourth consecutive term in 2019 elections despite losing a referendum that would have reformed the country's constitution to allow him to run again.

