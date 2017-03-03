Brazil investigating if RAF flights to the Falklands landed in the country

The Brazilian government announced it had opened an investigation among miltiary institutions regarding Royal Air Force landings in Brazilian airports, while making flights between Britain and the Falkland/Malvinas Islands.

”The Brazilian Air Force social communications center reports it is investigating the informations (referred to the matter) jointly with other branches involved“, reads the brief release from the Brazilian ministry of defense.

However the Brazilian foreign ministry, Itamaraty, did not make any official statement on the matter, accepting or rejecting Argentina claims regarding military flights to the Falklands calling in Brazil.

”There is no position on the matter and so far there are no instructions to make a statement on the issue“, Argentina's official news agency Telam, said quoting an Itamaraty spokesperson.

The Brazilian foreign ministry is currently in charge of Secretary General Marcos Galvao, since last week Jose Serra resigned as minister and returned to his Senate bench, on medical recommendations. Serra recently underwent column surgery and was banned from flying during several months.

Brazilian president Michel Temer only on Thursday announced he was naming Senator Aloysio Nunes, belonging to the PSDB party and senior partner of the ruling coalition, as the successor of Serra.

On Wednesday the Argentine foreign ministry instructed the embassy in Brasilia to express the Argentine government concern regarding RAF flights to MPA Falklands involving Brazilian airports.

The foreign ministry presentation to Brazil was based on information supplied by Argentina's Air Traffic Control office, which claimed that at least six Royal Air Force flights linking UK with Falklands' MPA, took place during 2016.

The Argentine foreign ministry recalled that there is a Brazilian commitment not to allow its airports or ports to receive British military aircraft or vessels posted in the disputed South Atlantic archipelago in concordance with Mercosur and Unasur positions.

”The Brazilian foreign ministry reaffirmed its support for Argentina's position in the Malvinas question, but also admitted not having knowledge of such flights, and promised to make the pertinent consultations with the Defense ministry“, reported Argentina on Wednesday.

Similar contacts were made with the Brazilian embassy in Buenos Aires which replied in similar terms to Brasilia, pointing out that the landings must have been because of humanitarian issues or emergencies as a result of technical problems.

According to Argentina foreign ministry Malvinas Desk reports, during 2015, there were 12 similar flights by the RAF calling in Brazil and which were detected by the Argentine Air Force. At the time Ambassador Daniel Filmus made similar contacts with the Brazilian embassy in Buenos Aires, and so did the Argentine representation in Brasilia.

However ”in both cases replies were similar to those during January 2017”, concluded the Wednesday release.