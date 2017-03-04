“There are no secret flights” between Falklands and Brazil, says Ambassador Kent

Ambassador Kent feels very close and identified with the wine producing province of Mendoza where he spent time learning Spanish before his appointment

There are no secret flights between Falklands and Brazil, and any landings which have occurred are because of medical or mechanical emergencies, said UK ambassador in Argentina Mark Kent, in fluent Spanish, currently visiting the province of Mendoza on official business and for the grape harvest and wine festival.

“Many times there are rumors such as those about secret flights between the Falkland Islands and Brazil, but that is not the case. Flights are medical, among other things”, insisted ambassador Kent who admits there is no understanding on the Falkland Islands sovereignty “but we are working very well in the overall relation of UK with Argentina”.

Ambassador Kent says he is very pleased to be in Argentina, a place he has learnt to admire, and particularly the wine producing province of Mendoza, which he loves because he discovered Malbec and spent several months learning Spanish as a simple student in the University of Cuyo, before his appointment to Buenos Aires.

“The British market is the second destination for Argentine wine exports, and in the last five years Mendoza wines, particularly Malbec, have had a great exposure, you can find them in most markets in UK”, the declared supporter of Premier League Leicester and hopeful the team will have a strong comeback, “as happened in the last match”, told the Mendoza media.

When asked about a possible meeting of president Mauricio Macri with Prime Minister Theresa May, ambassador states it is “most possible”, since in the coming months Argentina will have leading responsibilities hosting a WTO ministerial meeting and as president of the G20. “We're going to have many contacts, I'm waiting many visits from my government officials to Argentina”.

An active member of the Mendoza Forum on Investments, which is holding a meeting in Mendoza City, ambassador Kent said he was involved in promoting the relation between Mendoza province and the Argentine-British Chamber of Commerce and “we are considering business missions both ways”.

Finally regarding trade relations, ambassador Kent said that UK, still part of the European Union is working for a trade accord with Mercosur. However when Brexit becomes effective, UK will negotiate a bilateral agreement with Argentina, “which is feasible because of compatibility between the two communities”

The Mendoza media underlines that Mark Kent is a popular figure in the city since he met and embraced many people most of which he addressed in informal Spanish.