UK Ambassador meets with Malvinas Families commission

British ambassador in Buenos Aires, Mark Kent this week held a meeting with relatives of Argentine combatants who lost their lives during the Falklands conflict in 1982, according to the embassy twitter. The meeting was described as “historic”, and Ambassador Kent said that the “warm and most respectful dialogue”, addressed humanitarian issues and “how to honor the memory and dignity of the fallen in combat”.
The news of the meeting with members of the Malvinas Families Commission was released in the embassy's Twitter account with pictures of ambassador Kent with his guests.
In a recent interview with the Mendoza media, a province dear to ambassador Kent since he spent time at a local university learning Spanish, ambassador Kent said that “we don't agree on the Islands sovereignty issue, but we working positively in the overall UK relation with Argentina”.
Evidence of this positive approach is the recent visit of a multiparty group of Argentine lawmakers to the UK, and an Argentina Britain Chamber of Commerce delegation business tour of the UK beginning March 24.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Nothing from the rabid Malvinistas yet? Nothing from the CFK apologists? Nothing from Hepatia and the usual 25 year BS? OK. Here we go... It's FALKLANDS not the mysterious “M” word. There you go - shots fired and now I'll grab a lukewarm English beer and a packet of pork scratchings and watch the Argentines go incandescent.Posted 2 hours ago 0
I do hope our man in BA did not apologise for the incident at the Darwin Cemetery. Culprit still not identified. Some strange info leaking out about that. Not all it first appears. My money is still on an Argie.Posted 1 hour ago 0
Wonder if he passed onto the Commission that the wall surrounding the cemetery with all the fallen,s names inscribed on it is deteriorating rapidly (due to poor quality design and construction originally when first assembled in Argentina) - and quite likely the whole thing will fall over within a year unless very major repairs undertaken.Posted 1 hour ago 0